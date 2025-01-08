Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Full List Of Candidates For Delhi Polls

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8, as per the announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8, as per the announcement made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The election commission’s schedule outlines that candidates must submit their nominations by January 17, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for January 18. The elections will be conducted in a single phase, with the political landscape gearing up for a triangular contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

One-Phase Election for Delhi

Delhi will witness a single-phase electoral process this year, an approach that aims to streamline the polling in the bustling capital. The announcement has triggered intensive preparations among the major political parties as they strategize to secure the support of the electorate. With 70 assembly constituencies at stake, the battle promises to be fiercely competitive.

BJP Announces Initial List of Candidates

On January 4, the BJP released its first list of 29 candidates, including notable names and fresh faces. This list highlights the party’s strategic focus on both experienced leaders and newcomers to strengthen its chances of victory. Below is the detailed list of constituencies and candidates:

Adarsh Nagar – Raj Kumar Bhatia Badli – Deepak Chaudhary Rithala – Kulwant Rana Nangloi Jat – Manoj Shokeen Mangolpuri (SC) – Rajkumar Chauhan Rohini – Vijender Gupta Shalimar Bagh – Rekha Gupta Model Town – Ashok Goel Karol Bagh – Dushyant Kumar Gautam Patel Nagar – Raaj Kumar Anand Rajouri Garden – Manjinder Singh Sirsa Janakpuri – Ashish Sood Bijwasan – Kailash Gehlot New Delhi – Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Jangpura – Tarvinder Singh Marwah Malviya Nagar – Satish Upadhyay R K Puram – Anil Sharma Mehrauli – Gajainder Yadav Chhatarpur – Kartar Singh Tanwar Ambedkar Nagar (SC) – Khushiram Chunar Kalkaji – Ramesh Bhiduri Badarpur – Narayan Dutt Sharma Patparganj – Ravinder Singh Negi Vishwas Nagar – Om Prakash Sharma Krishna Nagar – Dr. Anil Goel Gandhi Nagar – Arvinder Singh Lovely Seemapuri (SC) – Sushri Kumari Rinku Rohtas Nagar – Jitendra Mahajan Ghonda – Ajay Mahawar

Profiles of Key BJP Candidates

Raj Kumar Bhatia (Adarsh Nagar)

Raj Kumar Bhatia, currently the vice president of Delhi BJP, will contest against AAP’s Mukesh Goel in Adarsh Nagar. His experience in party leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in his campaign.

Kulwant Rana (Rithala)

A seasoned leader, Kulwant Rana has served as BJP’s vice president and a Delhi MLA. His candidature from Rithala reinforces the BJP’s focus on proven leadership.

Manoj Shokeen (Nangloi Jat)

Manoj Shokeen has a long-standing association with the BJP, having served as Outer Delhi BJP president and a two-time MLA. His stronghold in Nangloi is seen as a key advantage.

Rajkumar Chauhan (Mangolpuri)

Former Congress MLA Rajkumar Chauhan, who joined the BJP in 2024, is a prominent candidate contesting from Mangolpuri, marking his return to electoral politics.

Vijender Gupta (Rohini)

An incumbent MLA and member of BJP’s National Executive, Vijender Gupta brings extensive political experience to his constituency, Rohini.

Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh)

Rekha Gupta, a former leader in the Delhi University Students Union, represents a dynamic and youth-centric approach from Shalimar Bagh.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (New Delhi)

In a high-profile contest, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will face AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, making it one of the most-watched battles of this election.

Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar)

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, who switched to BJP in 2024, is contesting from Gandhi Nagar, aiming to leverage his long-standing political acumen.