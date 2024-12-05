Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Kuldeep Sengar On Medical Grounds

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted a two-week interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar, the expelled BJP leader who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2017 Unnao rape case. Sengar’s appeal for interim bail was based on medical grounds, as he is suffering from various health conditions that require immediate attention.

The bench, consisting of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma, allowed the interim bail while suspending Sengar’s sentence temporarily. The court directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation. The order stated, “Considering the history of the case as also the medical condition of the applicant, it is directed that the applicant will be released on interim bail for two weeks and he shall seek admission in AIIMS Delhi for a comprehensive medical evaluation.” The court also mandated that Sengar remain in Delhi after being discharged from the hospital for further monitoring.

In addition, the court has requested a report from the medical board of AIIMS, Delhi, and scheduled the next hearing for December 20, 2024, to review the medical findings and assess the progress of his health condition.

Custodial Death and Additional Sentences

In addition to the life sentence for the Unnao rape case, Sengar is also serving a 10-year prison sentence in connection with the custodial death of the victim’s father. His plea for interim bail in this case is still under review by another bench of the Delhi High Court. The victim’s father was arrested in 2018 at the behest of Sengar in a case under the Arms Act and subsequently died in police custody, which led to additional criminal proceedings against the former BJP leader.

Sengar’s medical condition was cited as the primary reason for seeking interim bail. His defense team pointed out that he was suffering from ailments, including cataracts, which required urgent medical intervention. However, the victim’s lawyer and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the plea, arguing that the interim bail should not be granted under such circumstances.

Sengar’s appeal against the verdict of the trial court in the Unnao rape case, which sentenced him to life imprisonment in December 2019, is still pending in the Delhi High Court. In 2017, Sengar was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The trial court had sentenced him to life imprisonment, which Sengar is challenging.

Further Legal Developments and Historical Context

Sengar was also sentenced in 2020 for his role in the custodial death of the rape victim’s father, receiving a 10-year prison term and a fine of ₹10 lakh. The court had convicted him, his brother Atul Singh Sengar, and five other individuals for their roles in the death of the victim’s father. The incident of custodial death took place in April 2018, and Sengar’s involvement has added to the gravity of the charges against him.

In a bid to ensure a fair trial and expedite the proceedings, the Supreme Court transferred the Unnao rape case and related matters from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in August 2019. This decision was taken in light of the widespread public interest in the case and to ensure that the trial would be impartial, given the political influence in the region at the time.

Sengar’s time in prison and the legal proceedings surrounding the case have garnered significant public attention, particularly due to the sensitive nature of the charges and the involvement of a former political leader. The legal battle is ongoing, with multiple appeals and cases under consideration by the courts, and the next steps in Sengar’s case will be pivotal in determining the final outcome.