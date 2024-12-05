Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal defamation proceedings against Union Minister L Murugan.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal defamation proceedings against Union Minister L Murugan. The defamation case had been filed by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust following alleged defamatory comments made by Murugan during a press conference in December 2020. The case centered around accusations that the minister’s statements damaged the reputation of the Trust.

Supreme Court Bench and Ruling

The bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, ruled in favor of Murugan, stating that the minister’s remarks were not intended to harm the Trust’s reputation. The bench emphasized that the statements made were not made with the intent of defaming the organization, and there was no evidence of malicious intent.

The Supreme Court’s ruling came after Murugan’s legal team argued that the defamation proceedings should be quashed, given that the minister had no intention of causing harm or defamation to the Trust.

Setting Aside Madras High Court’s Order

The top court’s decision overruled the September 5, 2023, order of the Madras High Court, which had previously declined to quash the defamation proceedings. The High Court had dismissed Murugan’s plea to stop the defamation case from proceeding, and this led to the appeal being taken to the Supreme Court.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting had challenged the High Court’s verdict, arguing that the legal proceedings were not justified. With the Supreme Court’s decision, Murugan has successfully had the defamation proceedings quashed, marking a key victory in his legal battle.

