Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

In a unique form of protest over the Adani indictment issue, Congress MPs staged a demonstration in Parliament on Thursday, wearing jackets with the slogan ‘Modi Adani ek hain [Modi and Adani are one]’. This protest is part of the Opposition’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations against billionaire Gautam […]

Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

In a unique form of protest over the Adani indictment issue, Congress MPs staged a demonstration in Parliament on Thursday, wearing jackets with the slogan ‘Modi Adani ek hain [Modi and Adani are one]’. This protest is part of the Opposition’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest with Sister Priyanka

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, participated in the protest, showing their solidarity by wearing black half jackets with the Modi-Adani slogan written on the back. The Opposition has been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and his nephew on bribery fraud charges by US prosecutors.

The Opposition parties have consistently pushed for a JPC probe into the allegations surrounding Adani. On Wednesday, several leaders from the INDIA bloc protested on the Parliament premises, raising slogans and displaying a banner reading “Modi-Adani are one.” MPs from Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties took part in the protest, while the TMC opted not to join.

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Modi-Adani Link

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the protest, remarked, “…Modi ji can’t get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated…Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain.” This statement underlined his stance on the connection between Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Adani.

This protest follows a similar demonstration by the Opposition MPs on Tuesday, where they reiterated their demand for a JPC probe. The Congress party has argued that Adani’s indictment in a US court on bribery and fraud charges “vindicates” their call for an investigation into the various allegations involving the Adani Group.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them “baseless.”

Read More : Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Filed under

Modi-Adani opposition protest Parliament

Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Retires, Informs AAP Chief

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Sanjay Raut Claims Eknath Shinde Will Never Be CM Again

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi React to Taliban’s Ban On Women’s Health Studies

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician on Spotify Beating Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2024: This Iconic Singer Ruled The Indian Charts Months After Becoming Most-Followed Musician

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox