Opposition Protests In Parliament With ‘Modi-Adani Ek Hain’ Jackets; Rahul, Priyanka Join

In a unique form of protest over the Adani indictment issue, Congress MPs staged a demonstration in Parliament on Thursday, wearing jackets with the slogan ‘Modi Adani ek hain [Modi and Adani are one]’. This protest is part of the Opposition’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi Joins Protest with Sister Priyanka

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, participated in the protest, showing their solidarity by wearing black half jackets with the Modi-Adani slogan written on the back. The Opposition has been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and his nephew on bribery fraud charges by US prosecutors.

The Opposition parties have consistently pushed for a JPC probe into the allegations surrounding Adani. On Wednesday, several leaders from the INDIA bloc protested on the Parliament premises, raising slogans and displaying a banner reading “Modi-Adani are one.” MPs from Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties took part in the protest, while the TMC opted not to join.

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Modi-Adani Link

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the protest, remarked, “…Modi ji can’t get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated…Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain.” This statement underlined his stance on the connection between Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Adani.

This protest follows a similar demonstration by the Opposition MPs on Tuesday, where they reiterated their demand for a JPC probe. The Congress party has argued that Adani’s indictment in a US court on bribery and fraud charges “vindicates” their call for an investigation into the various allegations involving the Adani Group.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them “baseless.”