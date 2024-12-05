Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives that no rioter involved in the Sambhal violence should be spared.

Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Sambhal Rioters

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives that no rioter involved in the Sambhal violence should be spared. During a high-level review of law and order on Wednesday, he emphasized that those responsible for the violence should face penalties and be made to compensate for the damages caused.

No Exemption for Rioters, Compensation for Damages

Yogi Adityanath stressed that not a single miscreant from Sambhal should escape justice. He warned that similar attempts to spread anarchy in other districts would not be tolerated. The CM instructed that the cost of repairing damaged public property should be recovered from the rioters, and that their identities should be made public with posters. He also called for intensive search operations and active cooperation with the public to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The CM also addressed issues of illegal encroachments and public disturbances, emphasizing the need for dialogue and coordination to remove unauthorized occupations on roads and public spaces. He instructed district officials to ensure no private vehicles are parked illegally or shops are built without proper authorization.

Preventing Disruptions on Important Dates

Looking ahead, Yogi Adityanath warned that some anarchists might attempt to disturb the peace during significant upcoming events such as Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, and Christmas celebrations. He called for tight security and preventive measures to ensure peace and harmony during these occasions.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that loudspeakers and DJs should not be played above the permissible volume limits, especially at religious places or during public events, to avoid disturbances to the elderly, patients, and children. He stressed that traffic rules should be strictly followed to prevent road accidents, which cause a significant number of fatalities each year.

