Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Accuses BJP Of ‘Washing Machine’ Politics, ‘Join Them Or Go To Jail’| NewsX Exclusive

Satyendar Jain is contesting for the third consecutive time from Shakarpur, a constituency he has previously represented.

In an exclusive conversation on The Hot Mic with NewsX, former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain opens up about his 27-month-long jail stint, the challenges he faced, and his ambitions for a political comeback. Jain, a key figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), discusses his electoral battle from Shakarpur, his views on governance, and the allegations against him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jain’s Confidence in Electoral Success

Satyendar Jain is contesting for the third consecutive time from Shakarpur, a constituency he has previously represented. Despite facing a strong challenge from BJP candidate Colonel Singh and Congress contenders, Jain remains confident about his victory.

“The BJP’s candidate selection criteria are puzzling. Even hardcore BJP supporters are questioning their choice. Just yesterday, a staunch BJP supporter told me, ‘This time, we will vote for you. At least you are educated. Look at whom they have fielded against you.’ If nothing else, education should match,” he remarked, mocking his opponent’s academic credentials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Allegations Against BJP Candidates

Jain further alleged that his BJP opponent holds assets and bank accounts in the United States, raising concerns about his citizenship status.

“Ask them if they are even Indian citizens or if they hold US citizenship. Do they own any property in India? Their palaces are in the US. Will we have to go to America to find our MLA?” Jain questioned.

“BJP Spent Five Years in Politics, Not Governance”

Jain criticized the BJP for ignoring developmental work in Delhi, claiming that during his jail time, no progress was made in his constituency.

“For 27 months, I was in jail. I assumed that the BJP-led municipal corporation and MP would have done some work. But when I returned, I found that not a single streetlight had been installed. Their response? ‘Why should we work? We will win elections by playing Hindu-Muslim politics.’ So I sanctioned projects worth â‚¹15-20 crore as soon as I returned,” Jain stated.

According to him, the electorate appreciates work over rhetoric, and he believes this will work in his favor.

“BJP’s Washing Machine: The Only Escape from Jail”

Jain reiterated AAP’s frequent accusation that the BJP misuses investigative agencies to coerce opposition leaders into switching parties.

“BJP gave me two choicesâ€”either join their party or go to jail. Those who joined them never went to jail. Those who didn’t, like me, were arrested. It’s clear: If you enter BJP’s ‘washing machine,’ all charges vanish,” he alleged.

He also mentioned former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot, who recently joined the BJP. “He escaped jail. That’s the only way,” he remarked sarcastically.

On BJP’s “Hypocrisy” in Corruption Cases

Jain pointed out the double standards in BJP’s anti-corruption stance, citing an unnamed politician accused of a ₹ 70,000 crore scam.

“He was chanting ‘Chakki peesing, chakki peesing’ in jail for a month and is now a Deputy Chief Minister in a BJP-ruled state. Why didn’t he stay in jail?” Jain questioned, highlighting what he sees as selective prosecution by investigative agencies.

On AAP’s Governance and BJP’s Hindutva Politics

Jain took a swipe at the BJP for turning politics into a full-time profession instead of focusing on governance.

“They should work for five years and campaign for three months, not the other way around. They want to run an entire university on ‘Political Science degrees’ and make a full-time career out of politics,” he said, taking a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s MA in Political Science controversy.

He also criticized BJP’s centralized control over Delhi, stating:

“Delhi has two governmentsâ€”one chosen by the people and one imposed from the Centre. The Centre controls law & order, land, and policing, yet they have done nothing in five years.”

On Ayushman Bharat and Mohalla Clinics

Responding to PM Narendra Modi’s emotional questioning of AAP’s refusal to implement Ayushman Bharat, Jain defended Delhi’s universal healthcare model.

“Ayushman Bharat only covers BPL families. In Delhi, we provide free healthcare to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. If a billionaire meets with an accident, we pay for their treatment. If someone needs an MRI, it’s freeâ€”no questions about their fridge or TV ownership. That’s real healthcare,” Jain argued.

Will Satyendar Jain Win?

Jain is optimistic about his electoral chances, claiming sympathy from voters due to his imprisonment.

“People here have known me for 45 years. They know I was jailed for standing up against BJP. That’s why I’m seeing pro-incumbency, not anti-incumbency,” he said.

He even mocked BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, warning him:

“Be careful, or you might end up in third place behind Congress!”

ALSO READ: ‘AAP Run On Excuses,’ Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Arvind Kejriwal Government | NewsX Exclusive