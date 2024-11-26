Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Delhi Horror: Husband Kills Wife Over Affair Doubts, Keeps Body In Truck For Days

A Delhi truck driver was arrested for strangling his wife after a heated argument, then living with her decomposing body in his truck for days before confessing to his employer.

Delhi Horror: Husband Kills Wife Over Affair Doubts, Keeps Body In Truck For Days

A disturbing and tragic incident has unfolded in Delhi, where a truck driver was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife and living with her decomposing body in his vehicle for several days. The shocking incident unfolded when Pradeep, the accused, murdered his wife after a heated argument. He suspected her of having an extramarital affair, which led to the tragic outcome.

How Crime Unfolded

Pradeep, a truck driver, had gone missing with his wife’s decomposing body inside a truck in the Okhla Industrial Area. Pradeep had left Navi Mumbai for Delhi on November 11 for delivering supplies to a vendor at Okhla. He reached Delhi on November 13, and after completing his work, he intended to meet his wife on the next day.

According to Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Southeast, Pradeep’s assumption that his wife was cheating on him led to a violent encounter. “After they met, there was an argument, and he strangled her with her dupatta, hiding her body in the truck,” Singh said.

Instead of reporting the crime, Pradeep hid his wife’s body inside the truck and continued to live with it for several days. This disturbing behavior raised suspicion when Pradeep, visibly intoxicated, confessed the crime to his employer.

Discovery And Arrest

As it was noticed that Pradeep was acting erratically, the employer decided to despatch a local acquaintance to check on him. On reaching the truck parked in Okhla Industrial Area Phase-2, the acquaintance was shocked to see that Pradeep was sitting beside his wife’s decomposed body, surrounded by a strong foul smell. The acquaintance brought this to the attention of the employer, who then called the police.

When the police reached the area, they confirmed the horrific discovery. The officers found Pradeep intoxicated with the body of his wife lying in a pool of blood. The truck driver was arrested on the spot, and further investigations were launched into the crime.

Filed under

crime news Delhi Crime Latest national news national news
