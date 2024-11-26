During the Congress’s “Samvidhan” event at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi passionately argued for a nationwide caste-based census to address systemic inequalities. Holding the Constitution of India in his hands, Gandhi referred to it as the book of “truth” and “non-violence,” stressing its role in fostering inclusivity and justice.

He criticized the lack of reliable data on backward classes, saying, “Nobody knows the exact population of backward classes in India.”

By advocating for a caste census, he highlighted the importance of accurate demographic data to ensure equitable resource distribution, particularly for Dalits, tribals, and other marginalized groups.

A Sharp Critique of the BJP and PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being unfamiliar with the Constitution. Gandhi posed pointed questions about whether the Constitution reflected the ideology of figures like Savarkar, who he associated with violence and misinformation, “Does it (Constitution) have Savarkar ji’s voice? Is it written somewhere in it that violence should be used, people should be killed, or that the government should be run by using lies?”

His remarks come amid growing debates about caste-based representation and socio-economic justice. The ruling BJP has expressed reservations about conducting a nationwide caste census, further intensifying political discourse on the subject.

Highlighting Telangana’s Public Caste Census Model

Gandhi praised the Congress-led caste census initiative in Telangana, describing it as a groundbreaking and inclusive effort. Unlike traditional bureaucratic exercises, he explained, the Telangana caste census involved active participation from diverse social groups, including Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and general caste individuals, “The questions that are being asked are not being chosen by 10-15 people in a closed room… lakhs of people have designed the census.”

He committed to implementing similar initiatives wherever Congress forms the government in the future, signaling the party’s intent to prioritize socio-economic inclusivity.

A Mic Cut and a Stand Against Marginalization

The event took an unexpected turn when Gandhi’s microphone went off due to a power cut at the beginning of his speech. Drawing a parallel between the incident and historical suppression of marginalized voices, he remarked, “In this country for the last 3,000 years, whoever talks about Dalits, tribals, backward classes, poor, his mic gets switched off.”

Gandhi refused to let the interruption deter him, stating, “When the mic was switched off, a lot of people came and told me to go and sit. I said I will not sit. Switch off the mic as much as you want; I will speak whatever I want to.”

He also invoked the memory of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student whose tragic death sparked nationwide outrage, emphasizing the silencing of marginalized communities throughout history.

Criticism from BJP Leaders

Amid his strong statements, Gandhi faced backlash from BJP leaders. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, criticized him for reportedly leaving another event celebrating the Constitution’s 75th anniversary without greeting President Droupadi Murmu. The incident fueled ongoing political tensions, with BJP leaders accusing Gandhi of arrogance and insensitivity.

The Role of Media and Representation

Gandhi also pointed to systemic inequities in media representation, stating, “We don’t see Dalits and tribals in media houses.”

His remarks underscored the absence of marginalized communities in influential spaces and institutions, furthering his call for systemic reform to address these disparities.

Constitution Day and the Broader Debate

The event coincided with Constitution Day, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution 75 years ago. President Droupadi Murmu, in her address, hailed the Constitution as a “living and progressive document,” emphasizing its role in achieving social justice and inclusive development.

Gandhi’s speech, although politically charged, reflected the Congress party’s commitment to strengthening representation and tackling systemic inequality. It also reignited debates about India’s progress toward fulfilling the egalitarian ideals enshrined in the Constitution.