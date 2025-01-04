Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Delhi-Meerut In Under An Hour: Namo Bharat Trains Revolutionize Regional Commutes

Commuting between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut is set to transform, as the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), also known as Namo Bharat trains, expands its reach.

Delhi-Meerut In Under An Hour: Namo Bharat Trains Revolutionize Regional Commutes

Commuting between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut is set to transform, as the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), also known as Namo Bharat trains, expands its reach. From Sunday evening, commuters can travel this route in under an hour, with trains operating every 15 minutes.

The fare structure, announced on Saturday, ranges from ₹20 to ₹150 for the standard coach and ₹30 to ₹225 for the premium coach. A single trip from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South costs ₹150 in the standard coach and ₹225 in the premium coach, offering flexibility for passengers.

Initially launched in 2023, the RRTS services have operated exclusively between Meerut and Ghaziabad, covering a 42-km stretch with nine stations. The expansion adds a crucial 13-km section between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, bringing the operational corridor length to 55 km with 11 stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate this new section on Sunday, January 5, marking a milestone in regional connectivity. Following the inauguration, public operations will commence at 5 PM. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has highlighted the corridor’s benefits, stating that travel time between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South will be reduced to just 40 minutes, a fraction of the earlier duration.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, speaking about the project, revealed that Delhi has contributed ₹1,260 crore to the initiative. “These projects not only save time but also boost regional economic growth,” she remarked.

With the extended corridor operational, commuters from Meerut can now enjoy seamless high-speed connectivity to Delhi, heralding a new era of efficient urban transit.

