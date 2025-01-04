Nanded Blast Case 2006 : Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused

A Nanded court on Saturday acquitted all nine surviving accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case, bringing an end to a trial that spanned nearly two decades.

A Nanded court on Saturday acquitted all nine surviving accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case, bringing an end to a trial that spanned nearly two decades. Of the original 12 accused, two individuals died in the explosion, while one passed away during the course of the trial.

Case Background

The explosion occurred during the night of April 4-5, 2006, at the residence of Laxman Rajkondwar, allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, in Nanded, Maharashtra. The blast claimed the lives of Naresh Rajkondwar, Laxman’s son, and Himanshu Panse, reportedly a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activist. Investigators had alleged the explosion occurred while they were assembling an explosive device.

Investigation and Trial

The case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) but was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Over the course of the trial, 49 prosecution witnesses were examined.

Defence Argument

Defence lawyer Nitin Runwal stated that the prosecution failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the incident was a bomb blast. He argued that the explosion could have been caused by a gas cylinder or another inflammable object, undermining the charges against the accused.

Court Ruling

District and Additional Sessions Judge C.V. Marathe acquitted the nine surviving accused due to insufficient evidence.

Implications

The verdict has drawn attention to the challenges of proving allegations in complex cases with prolonged timelines and reliance on circumstantial evidence. It also highlights the importance of thorough investigations in sensitive cases involving claims of terror-related activities.

This ruling marks the closure of a high-profile case that has been under scrutiny for years, raising questions about investigative processes and the handling of explosive-related incidents.

