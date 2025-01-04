Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Nanded Blast Case 2006 : Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused

A Nanded court on Saturday acquitted all nine surviving accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case, bringing an end to a trial that spanned nearly two decades.

Nanded Blast Case 2006 : Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused

A Nanded court on Saturday acquitted all nine surviving accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case, bringing an end to a trial that spanned nearly two decades. Of the original 12 accused, two individuals died in the explosion, while one passed away during the course of the trial.

Case Background

The explosion occurred during the night of April 4-5, 2006, at the residence of Laxman Rajkondwar, allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, in Nanded, Maharashtra. The blast claimed the lives of Naresh Rajkondwar, Laxman’s son, and Himanshu Panse, reportedly a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activist. Investigators had alleged the explosion occurred while they were assembling an explosive device.

Investigation and Trial

The case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) but was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Over the course of the trial, 49 prosecution witnesses were examined.

Defence Argument

Defence lawyer Nitin Runwal stated that the prosecution failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the incident was a bomb blast. He argued that the explosion could have been caused by a gas cylinder or another inflammable object, undermining the charges against the accused.

Court Ruling

District and Additional Sessions Judge C.V. Marathe acquitted the nine surviving accused due to insufficient evidence.

Implications

The verdict has drawn attention to the challenges of proving allegations in complex cases with prolonged timelines and reliance on circumstantial evidence. It also highlights the importance of thorough investigations in sensitive cases involving claims of terror-related activities.

This ruling marks the closure of a high-profile case that has been under scrutiny for years, raising questions about investigative processes and the handling of explosive-related incidents.

Also Read: Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Civil Court Grants Bail To Wife Nikita And Mother-In-Law Nisha

Filed under

Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused Nanded Blast Case 2006

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Would You Pay Rs 13,000 For Avocado Toast? Surat Vendor’s Luxe Dish Sparks Frenzy

Would You Pay Rs 13,000 For Avocado Toast? Surat Vendor’s Luxe Dish Sparks Frenzy

Meet Jagdeep Singh: Indian-Origin CEO Earning Rs 48 Crore Per Day — Know His Journey, Education, And More

Meet Jagdeep Singh: Indian-Origin CEO Earning Rs 48 Crore Per Day — Know His Journey,...

Mahakumbh 2025: Gujarat CM Flags Off Water Ambulance, UP CM Reviews Preparations

Mahakumbh 2025: Gujarat CM Flags Off Water Ambulance, UP CM Reviews Preparations

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Extorting 700 Women Using Fake Model Profiles

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Extorting 700 Women Using Fake Model Profiles

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out...

Entertainment

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox