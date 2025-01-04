Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Civil Court Grants Bail To Wife Nikita And Mother-In-Law Nisha

The Bengaluru City Civil Court has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania, all of whom were arrested in connection with the death of 34-year-old Artificial Intelligence engineer Atul Subhash.

Arrests Across Multiple States

Nikita Singhania, the wife of the deceased, was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother and brother were arrested from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Bengaluru Police confirmed that the arrests were made on charges of abetting Atul Subhash’s suicide.

Following their detention, the accused were transported to Bengaluru and presented before a local court. They were subsequently placed in 14-day judicial custody.

High Court Relief for Another Accused

Earlier in December, the Allahabad High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, the uncle of Nikita Singhania, who is also implicated in the case.

The death of Atul Subhash has raised questions about alleged family disputes and circumstances leading to his suicide. Police investigations are ongoing to determine the exact role of the accused in the tragic incident.

This case continues to draw attention as it highlights the complexities of personal and familial conflicts that can lead to severe consequences.

