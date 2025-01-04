Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured Amid An Army Skids Off The Road In Jammu And Kashmir

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred during the early hours, likely due to slippery road conditions exacerbated by recent rainfall.

2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured Amid An Army Skids Off The Road In Jammu And Kashmir

Two soldiers tragically lost their lives, and three others sustained severe injuries when an army vehicle skidded off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in the SK Payeen area of Bandipora district, North Kashmir, on Saturday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred during the early hours, likely due to slippery road conditions exacerbated by recent rainfall. The vehicle reportedly veered off the road at a sharp turn, plunging into the steep gorge below.

Local residents, along with rescue teams, quickly arrived at the site to assist in the rescue operation. The injured were extricated from the wreckage and rushed to the District Hospital in Bandipora. Tragically, two soldiers were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The three injured soldiers, who remain in critical condition, are being transferred to a hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical care.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. More details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenging terrains and harsh conditions faced by the armed forces in the region.

