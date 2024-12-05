Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Restored After Cable Theft Issue

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday afternoon that it had successfully restored services and repaired the signalling cables on the Blue Line metro

Details of the Delhi Metro Service Disruption

DMRC reported earlier in the day that a major delay was experienced on the Blue Line, from Moti Nagar to Kirti Nagar, owing to a case of cable theft. The incident impacted train movements and resulted in a partial speed reduction.

DMRC informed on the social media platform X, “Blue Line Update: The cable theft on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be resolved only after the end of operational hours at night. Since the trains will run at reduced speed on the affected section during the day, there will be some delay in services”. The passengers are asked to arrange their travel as the journey will take some extra time.

Restoration of Services

As of 1:38 PM, DMRC had ensured that they had made all the required repairs, and the services were going back to normal. A post on X stated: “Blue Line Update: Necessary work to restore signalling cables has been carried out on the affected section and services are running normally now on the Blue Line since 01:38 PM.

The daytime repair work was conducted. DMRC said that repairs on the section that had been affected by the theft would be completed after revenue services closed for the night. The Metro was operated on the rest of the Blue Line without any problem.

The disruption caused service regulation from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City. The trains functioning on the affected section started running at restricted speeds thereby causing delays and train bunching. DMRC advisories were issued to passengers calling them to plan their journey in the light of the increased journey times.

Public Communication and Apologies from Delhi Metro

Though the services on the remaining part of the Blue Line were operated as usual, there was a delay in services on the affected section. DMRC regretted any inconvenience caused to the passengers and ensured them that all the necessary repairs were being done after the operational hours.

DMRC updated the situation on social media.

DMRC took to social media to communicate the situation and updates. In one post, DMRC wrote, “Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 – Noida Electronic City / Vaishali) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting in bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line.”