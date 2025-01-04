Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Delhi Police Arrest Women Protesting Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

On Saturday, a group of women from Punjab were detained by the Delhi police for protesting outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Saturday, a group of women from Punjab were detained by the Delhi police for protesting outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The protest was in response to unfulfilled promises made by the AAP government to the women of Punjab, particularly a pledge to provide financial assistance.

One of the detained women spoke to the media, expressing frustration over the unkept promises. She said, “We came from Amritsar to put forward our matters. Do not cheat the women of Delhi as you did with the women of Punjab.” She went on to say, “Do not make a promise of Rs 2100 to the women of Delhi.”

The protest was organized by a group of women from Punjab who accused the AAP-led Punjab government of failing to deliver on their promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state.

Accusations Against Arvind Kejriwal of Broken Promises in Punjab

One protester from Gurdaspur shared her disappointment, saying, “We came from Punjab’s Gurdaspur. People there are poor, they (Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) promised to give Rs 1000 to every woman. They formed the govt by lying.” This sentiment was echoed by several other women who joined the protest, all voicing their frustration over the unfulfilled financial promise made by the AAP government.

Delhi’s Women’s Scheme Sparks Controversy

The protest came amid growing controversy over the Delhi government’s announcement of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana,’ a scheme that was supposed to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi. On December 22, Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of registrations for the scheme, promising financial relief for women. However, confusion arose when the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government clarified that no such scheme had been officially notified, leading to accusations of false promises and political manipulation.

In response to these developments, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring Delhi government officials to implement the scheme. She stated, “These notifications are false. We will take action against officials responsible for issuing them.”

Allegations of Data Misuse and Election Timing against Arvind Kejriwal

Further complicating matters, on December 27, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered an inquiry into allegations that “non-government” individuals were collecting personal details of Delhi residents under the guise of registering them for the AAP’s proposed ‘Mahila Samman Yojana.’ The inquiry has raised questions about the handling of sensitive data and the potential misuse of personal information for political gain.

The protest and subsequent controversies come at a time when Delhi is gearing up for assembly elections, expected to take place in February 2025. While the Election Commission has yet to announce the official dates, the political landscape in the capital is already heating up.

Congress’s Decline and AAP’s Rise

The Congress party, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in recent elections, failing to secure any seats in the last two assembly elections. In contrast, the AAP achieved a remarkable victory in the 2020 elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight seats. The current political climate in Delhi is thus marked by a battle between the AAP and BJP, with these promises and protests playing a significant role in shaping public opinion.

As the political drama unfolds, the women of Delhi and Punjab continue to voice their concerns, seeking answers and accountability from the leaders they trusted.

