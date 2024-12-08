Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Police Nabbs Trafficker, Who Was Carrying Reward Of ₹2 lakh, After A 2 KM Chase

Trafficker Kamran Haider was detained from Hyderabad on December 7 during a chase of nearly 2,500 kilometers.

Delhi Police Nabbs Trafficker, Who Was Carrying Reward Of ₹2 lakh, After A 2 KM Chase

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Kamran Haider, alias Zaidi, the alleged trafficker of Indian youth and pushed them to work in fabricated call centres committing cybercrime. Kamran Haider was detained from Hyderabad on December 7 during a chase of nearly 2,500 kilometers, said the officials here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said Haider was arrested near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad while trying to escape to another hideout. He was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for information leading to his arrest.

This case has been linked to an FIR that was registered on May 27 at the New Friends Colony police station in Delhi. Complainant Naresh Lakhavath claimed that a consultancy firm by the name of Ali International Services promised him a job in Thailand and Laos. Upon arriving in Thailand, his passport was confiscated, and he was forced to work for a Chinese company involved in online scams targeting Indians.

The case was shifted to the NIA, which identified Haider as one of the key conspirators along with four others, namely Manzoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav. The accused were trafficking vulnerable Indian youths to Golden Triangle Region in Laos for the purpose of compelling these youths to indulge in cyber scams against European and American citizens.

The NIA investigation reports that Ali International Services was a front for the human trafficking operation. The network was said to involve illegal manpower supply, trafficking victims to Southeast Asia, and forcing them to work under inhumane conditions.

Police said Haider had been evading arrest by changing locations frequently across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Special Cell teams tracked him down to Hyderabad, where he was apprehended after a relentless pursuit.

Haider, a South East Delhi resident, has been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Teenager Arrested For Rash Driving After Porsche Crashes Into Parked Motorcycles In Bandra

Filed under

Delhi Police Special Cell

Advertisement

Also Read

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox