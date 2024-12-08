Delhi Police Nabbs Trafficker, Who Was Carrying Reward Of ₹2 lakh, After A 2 KM Chase

Trafficker Kamran Haider was detained from Hyderabad on December 7 during a chase of nearly 2,500 kilometers.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Kamran Haider, alias Zaidi, the alleged trafficker of Indian youth and pushed them to work in fabricated call centres committing cybercrime. Kamran Haider was detained from Hyderabad on December 7 during a chase of nearly 2,500 kilometers, said the officials here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said Haider was arrested near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad while trying to escape to another hideout. He was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for information leading to his arrest.

This case has been linked to an FIR that was registered on May 27 at the New Friends Colony police station in Delhi. Complainant Naresh Lakhavath claimed that a consultancy firm by the name of Ali International Services promised him a job in Thailand and Laos. Upon arriving in Thailand, his passport was confiscated, and he was forced to work for a Chinese company involved in online scams targeting Indians.

The case was shifted to the NIA, which identified Haider as one of the key conspirators along with four others, namely Manzoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, and Pawan Yadav. The accused were trafficking vulnerable Indian youths to Golden Triangle Region in Laos for the purpose of compelling these youths to indulge in cyber scams against European and American citizens.

The NIA investigation reports that Ali International Services was a front for the human trafficking operation. The network was said to involve illegal manpower supply, trafficking victims to Southeast Asia, and forcing them to work under inhumane conditions.

Police said Haider had been evading arrest by changing locations frequently across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Special Cell teams tracked him down to Hyderabad, where he was apprehended after a relentless pursuit.

Haider, a South East Delhi resident, has been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway.

