VIDEO: Teenager Arrested For Rash Driving After Porsche Crashes Into Parked Motorcycles In Bandra

A 19-year-old boy, identified as Dhruv Gupta, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday for rash and negligent driving after his speeding Porsche car crashed into motorcycles parked along a footpath in Bandra. The incident occurred around 2:40 am near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk.

However, no injuries were reported in the accident. According to police officials, Gupta, the son of a prominent businessman, was accompanied by four friends, including a woman, at the time of the crash. CCTV footage capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rammed into the parked motorcycles. The police seized the car and sent Gupta’s blood samples for chemical analysis to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

This case adds to the growing list of luxury car crashes in Mumbai. In a separate incident in Bandra, a 25-year-old model, Shivani Singh, was killed after a speeding water tanker ran over the two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion. Her friend, who was driving the vehicle, sustained a leg fracture. The tanker driver fled the scene.

In another high-profile accident in July, a BMW driven by Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of a former Shiv Sena leader, killed a woman and injured her husband in Mumbai’s Worli area. Shah was arrested on charges of rash driving and reportedly admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol.

