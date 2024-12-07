Delhi: Muslim Delegation Meets Lt. Governor Saxena Over Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Recommends Cancellation Of Documents And More

The delegation expressed concerns over the increasing presence of illegal migrants and called for stringent measures to prevent their settlement in Delhi. They presented several recommendation.

A delegation of prominent clerics and residents from Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and the surrounding Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin area met Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday.

Here are some recommendations:

They recommended prohibiting landlords from renting accommodations to illegal infiltrators and urged the eviction of those already residing in rented premises.

To curb their employment, the group proposed barring companies from hiring illegal migrants and terminating the services of those already employed.

Community members were encouraged to report suspected illegal infiltrators to the police. The delegation also called on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police to take a proactive role in removing encroachments on public spaces by illegal migrants.

Another significant recommendation was the cancellation of government documents, such as Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, obtained by illegal infiltrators.

The delegation emphasized the role of community institutions, urging mosques and madrasas to deny shelter to such individuals and take immediate corrective action.

The group proposed a special identification drive to locate and repatriate illegal Bangladeshi migrants, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to ensure security and harmony in Delhi.

Concerns over Anti-Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

The delegation also highlighted their concerns over the recent spate of attacks on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. They called for Indian authorities to engage with the Bangladeshi government to protect the rights and safety of vulnerable groups.

The situation in Bangladesh has worsened following political instability, including the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the installation of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser of the interim government. Recent arrests and charges against Hindu community leaders, such as Chinmoy Krishna Das of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, have heightened fears about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

