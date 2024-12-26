Delhi To Kashmir: Indian Railways To Launch 5 New Trains With Heated Sleeper Coaches

Indian Railways is all set to connect Delhi to Kashmir by running five new trains from the national capital to the Kashmir region. The project had first been sanctioned nearly 30 years ago and comes under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) initiative. The services will significantly improve connectivity to the region, which has been the demand for decades.

Centrally Heated Sleeper Coach

Centrally heated sleeper trains will soon connect New Delhi to Srinagar, so that passengers can have a comfortable journey through snow-covered terrains. These 22-coach trains are specially designed to withstand the harsh weather conditions of the region. Equipped with onboard heating systems, the trains ensure a comfortable journey even in sub-zero temperatures.

The trains also feature specially designed wheels and windshields, which are intended to prevent snow accumulation, further enhancing passenger comfort and safety during winter months.

The Vande Bharat Express is an eight-coach train that will operate on the Katra-Baramulla stretch of the USBRL project. Such a high-speed train possesses advanced facilities to handle cold, including silicon heating pads that prevent the train from freezing. The train features a heated windshield and has toilets equipped with hot air ducts, ensuring warmth and a pleasant experience for its passengers. The travel time on this route will be cut down significantly to just 3.5 hours, from the current 10-hour bus ride, making the journey quicker and more efficient.

For enhanced safety and security for passengers, special security checks similar to those at airports would be conducted for travelers heading to Srinagar. RPF would also ensure more presence along the track, ensuring the safe movement of passengers. The whole move is part of improving travel standards and providing more secure, comfortable, and efficient railway experience in the region.

USBRL Project Progress

The 272-km USBRL project, also known as the Kashmir Line, has seen extensive delays due to challenging terrain and adverse geological conditions. The project features the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge at 359 meters, which stands taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Although some parts of the railway line have been functional since 2014, it is only awaiting approval from CRS for the final 17 km stretch between Katra and Reasi. Presently, a trial run is conducted on the Anji Khad cable-stayed bridge, a key connecting part of the Katra-Reasi section.

The sleeper trains are going to start their operations in the early months of next year, depending on CRS clearance. The Vande Bharat Express on the Katra-Baramulla route is likely to be flagged off by late January 2024.

After completing the USBRL project, Indian Railways would run trains connecting Kashmir in the north to Kanyakumari in the south. “This will be a historic achievement for India,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament.

