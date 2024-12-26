Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Zomato Delivery Man Made To Remove Santa Outfit: ‘Do You Dress As Lord Ram On Diwali?’

A Christmas delivery took a controversial turn in Indore when a Zomato delivery man, dressed as Santa Claus, was confronted by a local Hindu group. The incident, captured on video, has ignited debates over cultural identity and corporate practices.

Zomato Delivery Man Made To Remove Santa Outfit: ‘Do You Dress As Lord Ram On Diwali?’

A Zomato delivery agent in Indore was forced to remove his Santa Claus costume by members of a local Hindu group while delivering orders on Christmas. The incident, captured in a video that has since gone viral, shows the delivery agent being confronted by Sumit Hardia, the district convenor of the Hindu Jagran Manch.

Confrontation Over Costume

In the video, Mr. Hardia questions the delivery agent about his attire. “Are you delivering an order by dressing up as Santa Claus?” he asks. The agent nods and confirms, explaining that the company had instructed him to wear the costume.

Mr. Hardia then retorts, “Do you ever go to people’s homes dressed as Lord Ram on Diwali?” The delivery agent responds with a simple “No,” reiterating that he was following company instructions.

The exchange culminates with the delivery agent being compelled to remove the Santa Claus costume.

Zomato Delivery Man Dressed Up as Santa Claus

Mr. Hardia further admonished the delivery agent, saying, “We are Hindus. What message are we giving to children? Is it necessary to convey a message only by dressing up as Santa Claus? If you really want to send a message, dress up as Bhagat Singh or Chandrashekhar Azad.”

He also raised concerns about the cultural implications of such practices. “The majority of food is delivered to Hindus, and India is a Hindu rashtra (country),” he declared in the video.

Zomato Delivery Man in Santa Costume: Accusations of Religious Conversion Attempts

In his statements, Mr. Hardia suggested that dressing delivery agents as Santa Claus could be part of a broader attempt at religious conversion. “Such temptations are often used for religious conversion,” he alleged. He also criticized the intentions of food delivery companies, questioning, “What is the mindset of the owners? What is their intention behind making agents wear such costumes?”

The incident has sparked significant discussion on social media, with users debating cultural identity, religious expression, and corporate practices.

Filed under

Christmas Indore Santa zomato

