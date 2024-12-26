Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Expected With Cold Conditions As Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Delhi will experience light rains and cold weather with cloudy skies. The air quality will be in the very poor category, while fog with dense conditions along with chill conditions are predicted by the end of the year. The residents have been asked to take precautions in view of this.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the weather in Delhi will bring mixed cloudy skies and light rain on Thursday. Although the residents have seen tolerable temperatures for the past couple of days, extreme cold conditions are expected to occur at the end of the year.

By Wednesday, Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 8.4°C – which was 1.5°C below the season average- but the maximum had soared to 22.4°C, which is 2°C above the norm. Though the mercury had been relatively tame so far, the air pollution index remains a huge headache for the residents.

On Christmas Day, the air quality in Delhi stayed in the “very poor” category, with an AQI reading of 336 at 4 PM. This means that the air quality is harmful to the health of sensitive individuals. The Central Pollution Control Board said that the air quality remained in this “very poor” category for the second consecutive day after a brief stint in the “severe” range yesterday. An AQI between 301 and 400 is rated as “very poor,” while above 400 is termed “severe.”

Precautions Advised Due To Air Pollution

As the pollution levels continue, the district authorities have issued health warnings for the citizens, and more specifically for those suffering from respiratory disorders. The air quality will be expected to remain poor; therefore, it is advised that masks be worn, less time be spent outdoors, and proper ventilation inside homes be maintained.

What to Expect Till December 28

Looking ahead, Delhi residents can expect dense fog conditions in the late-night and early morning hours for several days, including December 25, 26, and 28. The IMD has also forecast partly cloudy skies, with light to very light rain expected towards the evening or night. Winds will remain mild, with speeds less than 4 km/h during the morning hours, gradually picking up later to about 8 km/h in the afternoon.

Many parts of town are expected to experience both smog and moderate fog today. Some isolated areas experience dense fog during the early morning hours. Smog and shallow fog are coming back in the evening which would affect visibility again by nightfall. These look to be carried into nights.

Temperature Forecast

The maximum temperature for the next days is likely to be at around 23°C, and the minimum is expected to be at about 7°C. Continued chill and poor air quality will characterize the weather in Delhi, with hazy skies and the possibility of light rain, which would make it cold and damp towards the end of the year.

