Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Witnesses Spectacular IAF Flypast During Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal

The audience was enthralled with Indian Air Force IAF's fly-past during a full dress rehearsal for Republic Day on Thursday.

Advertisement
Delhi Witnesses Spectacular IAF Flypast During Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal

The audience was enthralled with Indian Air Force IAF’s fly-past during a full dress rehearsal for Republic Day on Thursday. Audiences watched the captivating performance as the sound of roaring jets echoed in the atmosphere ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations.

According to a press release, 47 aircraft from the Indian Air Force will be taking part in the Republic Day celebrations. The aircraft will be part of the flypast, which will be showcased during the end of the celebrations.

This year Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Dornier transport aircraft, Mi-17 transport helicopters and Apache attack helicopters will take part in the Republic Day celebrations.

The flypast will take place after the national anthem, and the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution are released. Prior to this, there will be a parade of 31 tableaux from various states, union territories, and central government ministries showcasing the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.”

The Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India’s cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

This year’s parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as the chief guest.

“A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the parade, along with the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces, at Kartavya Path,” said the Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, while briefing media in New Delhi.

On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The

President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent.

(With inputs from ANI)

Als0 Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Filed under

Delhi IAF Flypast Rafale Republic Day Rehearsal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy...

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Entertainment

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox