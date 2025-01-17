Delhi Elections 2025: Central Government Offices In Delhi To Remain Closed On Election Day

On February 5, 2025, all central government offices in Delhi will be closed on account of the Legislative Assembly elections. A special casual leave will be accorded to those employees who stay in the constitutencies and are registered to vote.

In anticipation of the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly polls, the Centre has declared February 5-a polling day in the national capital-the day to be a dry day for central government offices and industrial establishments. The Personnel Ministry issued the notification on Friday so that employees can exercise their franchise without any inconvenience.

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an official notice confirming the fact that all central government offices and industrial establishments in Delhi would remain closed on election day, February 5. This has been done to coincide with the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi scheduled to be held on the same day.

Guidelines issued by DoPT specify that those employees living in the constituency holding elections and being enrolled voters are permitted special casual leave, subject to the employee being an office worker or employee in an industrial establishment situated in any place outside their constituency while working in any central government offices. This policy would enable eligible voters to participate in the elections in all locations they work, wherever located.

As part of the order, employees who are registered voters in the constituencies holding elections and reside within them but work outside their designated constituencies will be eligible for special casual leave on February 5. This leave provision will allow these employees to take time off from work to cast their votes in the elections.

“The central government offices, including industrial establishments, shall remain closed on the day of the poll in the notified areas where the general election to the state legislative assembly is scheduled to be conducted,” the DoPT stated in its guidelines.

Bye-Elections In Other Constituencies

Besides the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, bye-elections for two assembly constituencies—Erode (East) in Tamil Nadu and Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh—will also be held on February 5. However, the special casual leave provision is available only to central government employees who are bona fide voters in the respective constituencies for the by-elections.

In addition, for the eligible voters in the bye-elections, special casual leave will be provided on polling day to vote for the bye-elections of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh so that the eligible voters can vote on the bye-elections held in their area of employment, irrespective of where they are working.

Delhi Election Schedule

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5. Voting will be conducted across all constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Once the polling concludes, the results are expected to be announced on February 8, marking the conclusion of the election process.

The DoPT order is just one step among many that would ensure all those eligible to vote get the opportunity to do so and be counted in the elections.

ALSO READ | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Manifesto; Promises ₹2500 Monthly Aid To Women