Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind Kejriwal Amid Launching The Final Segment Of 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled the final segment of its manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind Kejriwal Amid Launching The Final Segment Of 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled the final segment of its manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Highlighting the party’s commitment to the people, a senior BJP leader emphasized, “For us, a manifesto is not just a collection of promises—it is a question of trust and a roadmap of deliverables.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at the event, the leader stressed the seriousness with which BJP approaches elections. “We always strive to understand the expectations of the people by engaging with them directly. This manifesto reflects those expectations, keeping Delhi’s unique challenges and budgetary realities in mind,” he said.

The leader took the opportunity to highlight BJP’s governance philosophy, adding, “Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have established a politics of performance in this country. Every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election since then has seen us making promises—and working tirelessly to fulfill them. This is our track record, and this is what sets us apart.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Manifesto Built on Grassroots Consultation

The BJP manifesto, as revealed, was crafted through consultations with various sections of society, including women, youth, unorganized workers, and the middle class. “We sought suggestions from every segment of society to ensure that the manifesto represents the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” he explained.

A Strong Critique of the AAP Government

While refraining from naming other parties initially, the leader did not hold back from critiquing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its governance under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We have seen governments that fail to deliver, some that openly admit their incompetence. But in Delhi, we have a government that makes tall promises, doesn’t fulfill them, and then returns to the people with more lies,” he remarked sharply.

He called out Kejriwal’s failure to deliver on promises made to the people of Delhi. “You promised to clean the Yamuna in seven years, to make it as pristine as London’s Thames, and even said you’d take a dip in it to prove its cleanliness. Today, I remind you—when will the people of Delhi witness your promised dip? If you can’t clean the Yamuna, perhaps take a holy dip in the Kumbh Mela instead, to cleanse the sins of broken promises,” he quipped.

Failures on Pollution and Corruption

The BJP leader also criticized AAP’s handling of pollution and corruption. “When pollution levels rise, all we see are three press conferences a day, with no actionable solutions—just blame on neighboring states,” he said. On corruption, he added, “You promised a corruption-free government, yet your MLAs, MPs, and even you yourself have faced allegations of corruption. What happened to the promise of clean governance?”The BJP leader concluded by reiterating the party’s dedication to the people of Delhi. “This manifesto is not just a document; it is a reflection of our commitment to build a better, more accountable Delhi. While others may thrive on rhetoric, the BJP thrives on results,” he said.

Watch Video:

BJP Manifesto:

Key Points from BJP’s 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto

  1. Financial Assistance for Women
    • ₹2,500 per month for every poor woman in Delhi.
    • ₹21,000 assistance for every pregnant woman.
    • LPG Cylinders at ₹500 each.
    • All women in Delhi to receive free LPG cylinders during Holi and Diwali.
  2. Healthcare for All
    • Free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident of Delhi.
    • No need to visit Mohalla Clinics; treatment can be availed at any hospital of choice.
  3. Senior Citizens and Women Welfare
    • Senior citizens’ pension increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per month.
    • Widows and destitute women to receive financial support increased from ₹25,000 to ₹3,000 per month.
  4. Educational Support for Marginalized Communities
    • Under the Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will receive ₹1,000 per month.
  5. Support for Auto and Taxi Drivers
    • ₹10 lakh life insurance for all auto and taxi drivers.
    • ₹5 lakh accident insurance coverage.

  6. Gig Workers’ Welfare

    • ₹10 lakh life insurance for gig workers.
    • ₹5 lakh accident insurance coverage for gig workers.
    • Textile Workers’ Welfare
      • Similar benefits for textile workers: ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accident insurance.
    1. Employment for Youth
      • 50,000 government jobs to be provided to Delhi’s youth in a transparent manner.
    2. Tourism Development Initiatives
      • Development of a Mahabharat Corridor in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments.
      • Yamuna Riverfront to be developed similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront.
    3. Challenge to Kejriwal
      • Highlighted Kejriwal’s promise to clean the Yamuna in three years, suggesting he fulfill his promise and take a dip in the river after it is cleaned.

These initiatives underline the BJP’s commitment to empowering women, providing accessible healthcare, supporting marginalized communities, and securing a better future for the working class in Delhi.

Filed under

Amit Shah On Maha Kumbh arvind kejriwal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Arbel Yehud? Female Civilian Hostage Confirmed Alive by Hamas, Set to Be Released Next Saturday

Who Is Arbel Yehud? Female Civilian Hostage Confirmed Alive by Hamas, Set to Be Released...

What Are The Top 20 Expectations In The Budget 2025-26? Scheduled On February 1

What Are The Top 20 Expectations In The Budget 2025-26? Scheduled On February 1

Union Budget 2025: Who Are The Key Players In Shaping India’s Financial Path?

Union Budget 2025: Who Are The Key Players In Shaping India’s Financial Path?

Delhi Elections: BJP Promises ₹10 Lakh Insurance Cover for Gig Workers – Who Are They?

Delhi Elections: BJP Promises ₹10 Lakh Insurance Cover for Gig Workers – Who Are They?

Who Is Bjorn Fratangelo? Husband Of Madison Keys Coaching The Tennis Star’s Dream Australian Open Run

Who Is Bjorn Fratangelo? Husband Of Madison Keys Coaching The Tennis Star’s Dream Australian Open...

Entertainment

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox