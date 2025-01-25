‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind Kejriwal Amid Launching The Final Segment Of 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today unveiled the final segment of its manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Highlighting the party’s commitment to the people, a senior BJP leader emphasized, “For us, a manifesto is not just a collection of promises—it is a question of trust and a roadmap of deliverables.”

Speaking at the event, the leader stressed the seriousness with which BJP approaches elections. “We always strive to understand the expectations of the people by engaging with them directly. This manifesto reflects those expectations, keeping Delhi’s unique challenges and budgetary realities in mind,” he said.

The leader took the opportunity to highlight BJP’s governance philosophy, adding, “Since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have established a politics of performance in this country. Every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election since then has seen us making promises—and working tirelessly to fulfill them. This is our track record, and this is what sets us apart.”

A Manifesto Built on Grassroots Consultation

The BJP manifesto, as revealed, was crafted through consultations with various sections of society, including women, youth, unorganized workers, and the middle class. “We sought suggestions from every segment of society to ensure that the manifesto represents the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” he explained.

A Strong Critique of the AAP Government

While refraining from naming other parties initially, the leader did not hold back from critiquing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its governance under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We have seen governments that fail to deliver, some that openly admit their incompetence. But in Delhi, we have a government that makes tall promises, doesn’t fulfill them, and then returns to the people with more lies,” he remarked sharply.

He called out Kejriwal’s failure to deliver on promises made to the people of Delhi. “You promised to clean the Yamuna in seven years, to make it as pristine as London’s Thames, and even said you’d take a dip in it to prove its cleanliness. Today, I remind you—when will the people of Delhi witness your promised dip? If you can’t clean the Yamuna, perhaps take a holy dip in the Kumbh Mela instead, to cleanse the sins of broken promises,” he quipped.

Failures on Pollution and Corruption

The BJP leader also criticized AAP’s handling of pollution and corruption. “When pollution levels rise, all we see are three press conferences a day, with no actionable solutions—just blame on neighboring states,” he said. On corruption, he added, “You promised a corruption-free government, yet your MLAs, MPs, and even you yourself have faced allegations of corruption. What happened to the promise of clean governance?”The BJP leader concluded by reiterating the party’s dedication to the people of Delhi. “This manifesto is not just a document; it is a reflection of our commitment to build a better, more accountable Delhi. While others may thrive on rhetoric, the BJP thrives on results,” he said.

Watch Video:

BJP Manifesto:

Key Points from BJP’s 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto

Financial Assistance for Women ₹2,500 per month for every poor woman in Delhi.

₹21,000 assistance for every pregnant woman.

LPG Cylinders at ₹500 each.

All women in Delhi to receive free LPG cylinders during Holi and Diwali. Healthcare for All Free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every resident of Delhi.

No need to visit Mohalla Clinics; treatment can be availed at any hospital of choice. Senior Citizens and Women Welfare Senior citizens’ pension increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per month.

Widows and destitute women to receive financial support increased from ₹25,000 to ₹3,000 per month. Educational Support for Marginalized Communities Under the Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) will receive ₹1,000 per month. Support for Auto and Taxi Drivers ₹10 lakh life insurance for all auto and taxi drivers.

₹5 lakh accident insurance coverage. Gig Workers’ Welfare ₹10 lakh life insurance for gig workers.

₹5 lakh accident insurance coverage for gig workers.



Textile Workers’ Welfare Similar benefits for textile workers: ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accident insurance.

Employment for Youth 50,000 government jobs to be provided to Delhi’s youth in a transparent manner. Tourism Development Initiatives Development of a Mahabharat Corridor in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments.

in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments. Yamuna Riverfront to be developed similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront. Challenge to Kejriwal Highlighted Kejriwal’s promise to clean the Yamuna in three years, suggesting he fulfill his promise and take a dip in the river after it is cleaned.

These initiatives underline the BJP’s commitment to empowering women, providing accessible healthcare, supporting marginalized communities, and securing a better future for the working class in Delhi.