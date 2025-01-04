Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, are reportedly heading toward separation after nearly five years of marriage.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, are reportedly heading toward separation after nearly five years of marriage. Speculation about the couple’s relationship has grown following reports that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Chahal is said to have removed all pictures of Dhanashree from his social media account, further fueling rumors of an impending divorce.

Amid their divorce controversy, “Divorce” trends on X.

Reports suggest that the couple has been living apart in recent months, with sources close to them indicating that a separation may be inevitable. However, the reasons behind this apparent decision remain unclear.

This isn’t the first time rumors about their relationship have surfaced. In 2023, Dhanashree dropping “Chahal” from her Instagram handle sparked similar concerns. Around the same time, Chahal shared a cryptic post reading “New life loading,” which led to widespread speculation about their marital status. Chahal later dismissed the rumors, urging fans to avoid spreading unverified information.

A Beloved Love Story

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurgaon. Their romance became a fan favorite, particularly after Dhanashree shared how their journey began during the pandemic. Appearing on a dance reality show, she recounted how Chahal, inspired by her dance videos, approached her for lessons during the lockdown. “That’s how we connected, and the rest is history,” she had said, leaving fans captivated by their story.

Social Media Signals

While Chahal has reportedly removed all traces of their relationship from his profile, Dhanashree still has pictures of the two on her account. Neither has issued a public statement addressing the rumors, leaving fans in suspense.

Fans React

The rumored separation marks a shocking turn in a love story that resonated with millions of fans. Many have taken to social media, expressing disbelief and hope for reconciliation. For now, the couple’s silence and recent online activity suggest that their relationship has hit a challenging phase, though the full story remains untold.

