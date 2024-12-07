Dubai-Returned Groom And 150-Member Baraat Stranded In Moga After Bride’s Family Vanishes Before Wedding

Deepak Kumar, 24, a laborer who had recently returned to Punjab from Dubai, had been in a long-distance relationship with Manpreet Kaur for three years.

A Dubai-returned groom and his 150-member baraat were left stranded in Moga on Friday after the bride and her family disappeared, leaving no trace of the promised wedding arrangements.

Deepak Kumar, 24, a laborer who had recently returned to Punjab from Dubai, was in a long-distance romance with Manpreet Kaur for three years. They had met on Instagram and finally knew each other. The plans were settled after all the over-the-phone talk by both families, and the wedding date was finally set for the 6th of December.

On the day of the wedding, Deepak and his family set off from Mandiali village in Jalandhar toward Moga, where the bride’s family had promised a venue called “Rose Garden Palace.” The baraat, which had over 150 guests in multiple vehicles, reached Moga at around noon only to realize later that there was no such venue.

Attempts to contact Manpreet initially succeeded, with her assuring Deepak that her relatives would guide the baraat to the venue. However, as hours passed, no one arrived, and by 5 p.m., her phone was switched off.

“We waited for hours with no sign of the bride or her family. We were left stranded with no answers,” said Deepak, who later filed a complaint at the local police station.

Deepak stated in his complaint that he had given Rs. 50,000 to Manpreet for the wedding. He also added that Manpreet claimed she was a lawyer working in Ferozepur, and he believed this until the Friday events.

Assistant Sub Inspector Harjinder Singh confirmed that a case has been filed and investigations are on. “We are looking into the complaint filed by the groom,” he said.

Deepak and family are now left heartbroken after months of preparing and paying for the day. Catering, a bus for the baraat, as well as a videographer for the ceremony, were only some of the elaborate preparations that the family had made, now all money got wasted.

ALSO READ: Plea In Delhi HC Seeks Accessibility For ‘Stree 2’, ‘Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ On OTT