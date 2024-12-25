The process involved arranging student admissions in Canadian colleges, followed by applying for student visas for Canada.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the involvement of certain Canadian colleges and Indian entities in a money laundering case linked to the trafficking of Indians into the United States via the Canada border. The agency has revealed that individuals involved in the scam are operating across India.

The investigation was triggered by the tragic deaths of a four-member Indian family from Dingucha village, Gujarat, who perished from extreme cold while attempting to cross the border on January 19, 2022.

The ED’s inquiry has uncovered that approximately 112 Canadian colleges have entered agreements with one entity, and another 150 colleges with a different entity.

The agency has conducted raids in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara as part of its ongoing probe. The entities under investigation are accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to smuggle people into the United States via Canada, thus engaging in human trafficking.

During the raids, the ED seized bank accounts, documents, digital devices, and two vehicles.

According to the agency, these entities lured Indian nationals by charging them substantial fees, ranging from Rs 55-60 lakh per person, to facilitate their illegal entry into the United States.

The process involved arranging student admissions in Canadian colleges, followed by applying for student visas for Canada. Once in Canada, the individuals would bypass college attendance and illegally cross into the U.S., without ever enrolling in the Canadian institutions.

The colleges involved would then return the tuition fees to the individuals’ accounts.

Two entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur are found to be facilitating this process, referring students to foreign colleges and universities on a commission basis.

Each year, one entity refers around 25,000 students, while another refers over 10,000. Additionally, there are about 1,700 agents linked to the Gujarat-based entity and 3,500 agents associated with other entities throughout India, with approximately 800 of them being actively involved.