Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

ED Puts Canadian Colleges Under Scanner Over Alleged Illegally Trafficking Of Indians To US

The process involved arranging student admissions in Canadian colleges, followed by applying for student visas for Canada.

ED Puts Canadian Colleges Under Scanner Over Alleged Illegally Trafficking Of Indians To US

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the involvement of certain Canadian colleges and Indian entities in a money laundering case linked to the trafficking of Indians into the United States via the Canada border. The agency has revealed that individuals involved in the scam are operating across India.

The investigation was triggered by the tragic deaths of a four-member Indian family from Dingucha village, Gujarat, who perished from extreme cold while attempting to cross the border on January 19, 2022.

The ED’s inquiry has uncovered that approximately 112 Canadian colleges have entered agreements with one entity, and another 150 colleges with a different entity.

The agency has conducted raids in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara as part of its ongoing probe. The entities under investigation are accused of orchestrating a conspiracy to smuggle people into the United States via Canada, thus engaging in human trafficking.

During the raids, the ED seized bank accounts, documents, digital devices, and two vehicles.

According to the agency, these entities lured Indian nationals by charging them substantial fees, ranging from Rs 55-60 lakh per person, to facilitate their illegal entry into the United States.

The process involved arranging student admissions in Canadian colleges, followed by applying for student visas for Canada. Once in Canada, the individuals would bypass college attendance and illegally cross into the U.S., without ever enrolling in the Canadian institutions.

The colleges involved would then return the tuition fees to the individuals’ accounts.

Two entities based in Mumbai and Nagpur are found to be facilitating this process, referring students to foreign colleges and universities on a commission basis.

Each year, one entity refers around 25,000 students, while another refers over 10,000. Additionally, there are about 1,700 agents linked to the Gujarat-based entity and 3,500 agents associated with other entities throughout India, with approximately 800 of them being actively involved.

ALSO READ: Why Is Good Governance Day Celebrated On The Birth Anniversary Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee 

Filed under

Canada ED

Advertisement

Also Read

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Claims Conspiracy Hatched To Arrest Delhi CM Atishi In Fake Case: ‘Rattled By….’

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Claims Conspiracy Hatched To Arrest Delhi CM Atishi In Fake Case:...

WATCH VIDEO- Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Internet With Icy Dip Chill In Shorts In -20°C But Is Banned From This Activity

WATCH VIDEO- Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Internet With Icy Dip Chill In Shorts In -20°C But...

Israeli Military Strikes in West Bank Kill Eight Palestinians

Israeli Military Strikes in West Bank Kill Eight Palestinians

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A...

Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue for Three-Year-Old Girl Trapped in 700-Feet Borewell

Rajasthan: Rescue Efforts Continue for Three-Year-Old Girl Trapped in 700-Feet Borewell

Entertainment

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

Is Disney Blocking Mufasa: The Lion King Memes After Sonic 3 Races Ahead At Box-Office?

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

DREAM UNFULFILLED! This Late Film Director Wanted To Cast Hrithik Roshan As Buddha

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet-

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox