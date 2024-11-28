An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting a raid at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, near Kapashera, was attacked by the family of a CA

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting a raid at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, near Kapashera, was attacked by the family of a chartered accountant (CA) on Thursday morning. The raid, part of an investigation into cybercrimes, led to injuries among the officers, including an assistant director-level officer, according to police officials familiar with the case.

ED Raid Turns Violent

The ED team, consisting of six officers and supported by three security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrived at the farmhouse of the chartered accountant located in the Bijwasan area to conduct a search. The raid targeted individuals implicated in a network involving cybercrimes such as phishing and QR code scams.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary, the CA was present at the scene along with his wife and a domestic help when the incident escalated. Choudhary mentioned that there was an altercation involving physical aggression against members of the raiding team. “There was a manhandling with some members of the raiding team. We are still gathering details regarding the exact sequence of events leading to the manhandling. More details will be shared as and when we get a clear picture of the entire incident,” Choudhary stated.

Background on ED’s Cybercrime Investigation

The raid was part of a larger investigation conducted by the ED in collaboration with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND). These agencies have been working to identify and trace the flow of funds related to various cybercrime activities. According to an ED official, the investigation uncovered that crime proceeds were being funneled through 15,000 mule accounts, which were then used to obtain debit and credit cards.

These cards facilitated transactions to top up virtual accounts managed by Pyypl, a UAE-based payment aggregator. The funds in these virtual accounts were subsequently used to purchase cryptocurrency, pointing to a complex money-laundering operation. The official, who requested anonymity, explained, “The entire network was being run by shady Chartered accountants.” The ED’s High-Value Investigation Unit (HIU) targeted prominent CAs involved in the scheme during the raid, with searches ongoing as of Thursday.

Ongoing Developments and Investigation

Following the raid and the altercation, a first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Delhi Police. The investigation into the attack on the ED team and the broader cybercrime case is continuing. The ED has pledged to share further information as it pieces together the full scope of the incident and the criminal network’s operations.

Authorities are now focused on gathering additional evidence and determining the extent of involvement by the accused, who appear to be part of a wider web of individuals implicated in financial fraud through cyber means.

Cybercrime and Money Laundering

The rise of digital fraud, including phishing scams and QR code schemes, has posed a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies. The use of virtual currency and payment platforms to launder money has become increasingly prevalent, making investigations more complex and requiring extensive coordination between various agencies.

The ED’s focus on the network of chartered accountants as the orchestrators highlights the emerging role of professionals in facilitating or inadvertently enabling financial crimes. This case adds to the growing body of investigations aimed at curbing the misuse of digital and financial systems by criminal elements.