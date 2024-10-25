Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Elderly Couple Attacked in Noida By Two Women Over Unleashed Dog, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A recent incident in Noida’s Hyde Park society has sparked public outrage after a video showing an elderly couple being slapped by two women went viral on social media.

It all began when the elderly couple objected to the women walking their dog without a leash in the society’s premises, near a children’s playground.

Here’s What Happened?

The dispute happened around 9:30 pm on Thursday when two sisters, both residents of X Tower in the Hyde Park society, were seen walking their dog near the children’s playground.

According to witnesses, one of the sisters, a law student, removed the dog’s leash, allowing it to roam freely. Concerns arose when the unleashed dog approached a 3-year-old child, causing nearby residents to shout in alarm.

An elderly couple intervened, urging the sisters to leash their dog. This sparked a heated argument that soon escalated. In a shocking moment caught on video, one of the sisters slapped the elderly man, with onlookers trying to separate the parties. The footage shows the woman shouting at the elderly couple, saying, “How dare you touch me? I’ll slap you so hard.”

Police Involved

Police were contacted via emergency helpline 112, and a team from Sector 113 police station arrived at the scene. The elderly man later filed a complaint for assault and criminal intimidation against the sisters. However, the issue was resolved the next morning after the woman issued an apology to the elderly man.

Apartment Owners Association Reacts

The Hyde Park Apartment Owners Association (AOA) condemned the incident, supporting the elderly couple’s complaint and providing CCTV footage to aid the police investigation. AOA Secretary Amit Gupta expressed concerns, stating that unleashing dogs in society premises poses a risk, especially to children. The AOA has since contacted the property owner, requesting that the sisters vacate the flat to prevent further disturbances.

In their statement, the AOA emphasized, “We strongly condemn the unacceptable behavior exhibited by the tenant of X702, causing distress to our esteemed senior citizen family.” They further highlighted plans to implement stricter rules for pet management to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Labels Wikipedia’s Unique Model As ‘Dangerous’! Here’s Why?

 

