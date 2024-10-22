Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to defer the house-to-house survey under the Rural Housing Scheme in six districts due to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming bye-elections. (Read more below)

Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to defer the house-to-house survey under the Rural Housing Scheme in six districts due to the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming bye-elections.

The house-to-house survey has been postponed until after the completion of the polls in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

In a letter dated October 22, the Election Commission of India (ECI) communicated to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer that the survey can continue in other parts of the state but must be deferred in areas where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect, which began on October 15.

The letter states, “The Commission has no objection to undertaking house-to-house surveys in the State of West Bengal, except in areas where MCC is enforced with effect from 15.10.2024 (date of announcement).”

The ECI further clarified that the survey must be postponed in the MCC-bound areas of Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra until the polling is completed.

Bye-elections for the six assembly seats in West Bengal—Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST)—are scheduled for November 13.

The Model Code of Conduct, which is issued by the Election Commission of India, provides guidelines for candidates and political parties during elections. It comes into effect when the election schedule is announced and remains in force until the results are declared.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Climate Protest After Talks, Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea

Filed under

bye-elections Election Commission of India house-to-house survey model code of conduct West Bengal bye-elections west bengal elections West Bengal rural housing scheme
Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Justin Trudeau Faces Ultimatum To Resign; Liberal MPs Give Him Deadline

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releasing Tomorrow: Microsoft’s Xbox Game

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox