Monday, December 9, 2024
Fake Degree Probe: AAP Legal Cell Chief Moves Delhi HC Challenging His Removal

Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, head of the AAP Legal Cell has approached the Delhi High Court to contest his removal as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi.

Fake Degree Probe: AAP Legal Cell Chief Moves Delhi HC Challenging His Removal

Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, head of the AAP Legal Cell on Monday has approached the Delhi High Court to contest his removal as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).

The Bar Council of India (BCI) took the decision following questions raised about the authenticity of his LL.B. (Hons.) degree.

The BCI, during its meeting on December 7, 2024, resolved to remove Nasiar after an inquiry highlighted major discrepancies in his academic records. Additionally, the council directed the BCD Secretary to request a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the degree’s validity and allegations of record fabrication.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Nasiar, sought an urgent listing of the case, which was placed before Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru. The court agreed to assign the matter to the appropriate bench for a hearing later that day.

Findings of the BCI Inquiry

The LL.B. (Hons.) degree in question was reportedly issued by Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya, Indore. However, a detailed inquiry by a sub-committee constituted in September 2024 found several irregularities:

1. Unauthorized Course: P.M.B. Gujarati Arts and Law College, where Nasiar claimed to have studied, was not authorized to offer an LL.B. (Hons.) program during the specified time.

2. Questionable Records: Academic documents provided by Nasiar appeared to have been altered, with identical handwriting and ink consistency across multiple entries.

3. Regulatory Discrepancy: The LL.B. (Hons.) course was introduced under BCI regulations only in 2008, whereas the degree in question was allegedly issued in 1988.

4. Uncooperative University Officials: Officials from Devi Ahilyabai Vishvavidyalaya reportedly obstructed the inquiry, further raising doubts about the degree’s legitimacy.

The BCI described these findings as “serious and alarming,” stating that they undermined the credibility of the degree.

BCI’s Actions

Acting under the Advocates Act, 1961, and its own rules, the BCI formally adopted the sub-committee’s October 25, 2024, report. It resolved to:

– Remove Sanjeev Nasiar from his role as Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi until the investigation is complete.
– Direct the CBI to investigate the authenticity of Nasiar’s degree and determine whether any records were fabricated.

In its statement, the BCI emphasized its commitment to upholding the integrity of the legal profession, citing this case as a necessary step to maintain public trust.

The controversy has ignited a broader debate about transparency and accountability within legal institutions. As the case proceeds, the Delhi High Court’s decision could have far-reaching implications for similar disputes in the future.

