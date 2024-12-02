Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
On December 2, farmers from various organizations, including the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), will begin a march from Noida to Delhi to demand compensation under the new agricultural laws.

Farmers’ Protest March From Noida To Delhi Today: Traffic Advisory And Routes To Avoid

On December 2, farmers from various organizations, including the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), will begin a march from Noida to Delhi to demand compensation under the new agricultural laws. The march will start under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon, with the participants heading towards the capital. Authorities have issued a traffic advisory to manage the congestion expected along key routes.

Traffic Advisory and Restrictions

In light of the protest, Noida authorities have issued a traffic advisory to help mitigate the potential disruptions. Key routes into Delhi will be affected, and commuters are advised to use alternate paths where possible. To avoid delays, authorities have recommended the use of the Delhi Metro, which is expected to offer a faster and more reliable way to travel.

To minimize congestion, all heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi through several important routes, including the Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and Surajpur. These measures are intended to ease traffic flow for passenger vehicles and prevent major disruptions.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

For commuters traveling from Chilla Border to Greater Noida, the advisory suggests taking the Sector 14-A flyover, then proceeding through Golchakkar in Sector-15, followed by Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk and Jhunjhupura Chowk. Those traveling from the DND Border can take the Film City flyover, proceed to Sector-18, and then use the Elevated Road to reach Delhi. Vehicles coming from Kalindi Border should use the Mahamaya flyover, followed by Sector-37 to continue into Delhi.

For Greater Noida residents heading to Delhi, it is recommended to take the Charkha Golchakkar route and then proceed via Kalindi Kunj. Vehicles from Greater Noida traveling via Sector-51 should take the Hajipur underpass and proceed through Sector-51 and Model Town towards Kalindi Kunj.

Travelers on the Yamuna Expressway should exit at the Jewar toll, continue towards Khurja, and then proceed via Jahangirpur. Those using the Peripheral Expressway should avoid the Sirska exit and instead take the Dadri or Dasna exit for quicker access to Delhi.

Tips for a Smooth Commute

The Noida police have emphasized the use of the Delhi Metro as the best option for avoiding disruptions caused by the protest march. Commuters are urged to stay updated on real-time traffic information and be aware of diversions. Emergency vehicles will be prioritized and safely guided through the affected areas. If necessary, the public can reach out to the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance or to address any traffic-related concerns.

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox