Eknath Shinde Returns After 2-Day Break, Power-Sharing Discussions To Continue

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister, has returned to Mumbai following a two-day break, which had sparked speculation regarding his dissatisfaction with ongoing government formation discussions. His return clears the way for power-sharing talks that had been temporarily halted.

Meeting with Senior Colleagues

Upon returning from his break, Shinde reportedly convened a meeting with senior party members to discuss the Shiv Sena’s stance on the formation of the new government. He clarified in a media interaction that the decision on power-sharing would soon be made by the leaders of the three alliance parties, adding that the situation would be addressed in an upcoming meeting of the three Mahayuti leaders.

While Shinde did not directly address questions about the home department or his son’s potential deputy chief ministership, he emphasized that discussions would continue. He confirmed that a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already taken place and that the final decision regarding the home department would be made by the BJP. Shinde reiterated his support for whatever decision the BJP leadership makes.

Shinde defended his absence, stating that he had gone to his village in Dare for rest due to health reasons, following the strain of the election campaign. He also pointed out that he had not taken a day off during his two and a half years as CM, implying that his brief leave was necessary for recovery.

The Home Department and Power-Sharing Disputes

The ongoing disagreement between the Shiv Sena and BJP regarding the home department continues to be a point of contention. The BJP has made it clear that it intends to retain the home department, but the Shiv Sena points to past precedents where similar decisions were made. Shinde has made it clear that if he does not secure the home department, he will not accept the deputy chief minister position, and insists his son, Shrikant Shinde, be appointed as the deputy CM.

In addition to the home department, there is also disagreement over the speaker’s post, with the Shiv Sena reportedly pushing for this position as part of the power-sharing arrangement. The BJP is currently unwilling to concede either the speaker’s post or the home department, leading to further tensions.

The BJP is set to officially elect the new Chief Minister through a meeting of the 132 newly elected MLAs. The names of the observers who will choose the leader of the legislature party are expected soon, with a meeting scheduled for Monday or Tuesday. The official announcement of the CM and government formation will follow the party’s process and timeline.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

The swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government is scheduled to take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan.