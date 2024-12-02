Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Indian Passengers Report 13-Hour Stranding And Poor Treatment At Kuwait Airport

Around 60 Indian passengers on a Gulf Air flight (GF 005) from Mumbai to Manchester were stranded for over 13 hours at Kuwait International Airport on Sunday. The stranded passengers alleged they were not provided with food, accommodation, or basic assistance during the long wait.

Indian Passengers Report 13-Hour Stranding And Poor Treatment At Kuwait Airport

Around 60 Indian passengers on a Gulf Air flight (GF 005) from Mumbai to Manchester were stranded for over 13 hours at Kuwait International Airport on Sunday after their flight was diverted due to a technical snag. The stranded passengers alleged they were not provided with food, accommodation, or basic assistance during the long wait.

Transit Visa Complications and Unequal Treatment

According to Arzoo Singh, one of the stranded passengers, they were unable to leave the airport because they did not have transit visas. In contrast, passengers holding UK and US passports were permitted to exit the airport due to the availability of transit visas on arrival. Singh expressed frustration, saying, “I am saying this on live television. They said ‘if you’re entitled passport holders, and Indians and Pakistanis are not entitled passport holders,’ they literally told us if you’re entitled for a transit visa, only then we can put you in a hotel outside.”

Singh further alleged that passengers repeatedly sought assistance but received none. “We asked them what about us, people who are not ‘entitled’ as you say? They said we will get back to you. We ran behind them for nearly two hours, only after that we got lounge access. We asked for blankets, we asked for food. They didn’t give. No one even gave us water for the first four hours,” Singh stated.

The situation escalated as stranded passengers took to social media to voice their grievances. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait intervened after being alerted to the issue. “After we raised the issue on social media, senior officials from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait reached out to the Indian passengers stuck at the airport,” Singh said.

Following discussions, airport authorities accommodated senior citizens and passengers traveling with infants in a facility within the airport. However, there was no immediate clarity on arrangements for the remaining passengers.

Passengers Seek Urgent Assistance

Another passenger, Shivansh, also expressed frustration on social media, stating, “Reading Why Bharat Matters while getting stuck in Kuwait without any help. All British passport holders got their hotels sorted with on-arrival visas, while Indian passport holders have been left stranded without any info, food, or any kind of help. Please help and provide us a visa so that at least we can get a hotel and wait for the next flight.”

In response, the Indian Embassy posted updates, informing passengers that Gulf Air had tentatively scheduled a flight from Kuwait to Manchester at 3:30 a.m. on December 2. The Embassy also confirmed that its team was present at the airport to assist passengers and coordinate with the airline. It added that passengers had been accommodated in two airport lounges.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by travelers during flight disruptions and raises questions about equitable treatment for passengers from different nationalities.

Read More : Has Devendra Fadnavis Been Picked As The New Maharashtra CM? This Senior BJP Leader Makes Bold Claims

Filed under

Indian embassy Indian Passengers Stranded Kuwait airport incident

Advertisement

Also Read

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz Wins By Just 3 Points

Patna Pirates Stands Unbeaten By Bengal Warriorz Wins By Just 3 Points

Pep Guardiola’s Once Unstoppable Dynasty Crumbles, Leaving Him Clueless

Pep Guardiola’s Once Unstoppable Dynasty Crumbles, Leaving Him Clueless

Farmers’ Protest March From Noida To Delhi Today: Traffic Advisory And Routes To Avoid

Farmers’ Protest March From Noida To Delhi Today: Traffic Advisory And Routes To Avoid

Eknath Shinde Returns After 2-Day Break, Power-Sharing Discussions To Continue

Eknath Shinde Returns After 2-Day Break, Power-Sharing Discussions To Continue

All The Things To Know About Gun Charges Against Hunter Biden

All The Things To Know About Gun Charges Against Hunter Biden

Entertainment

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox