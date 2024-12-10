“Flex Boards Congratulating State Govt, TDB Not Permitted In Temples”: Kerala HC

Kerala High Court ruled against the installation of flex boards in temples that glorify political leaders or congratulate the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ruled against the installation of flex boards in temples that glorify political leaders or congratulate the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The court emphasized that temples are places of worship where devotees come to seek divine blessings, not to see images of political figures.

The bench, comprising Justices Anil K. Narendran and Muralee Krishna S, issued the ruling while addressing a petition it had taken up suo motu. The case was based on a complaint about a flex board displayed at the Thuravoor Mahakshetram temple in Alappuzha district.

This board included photographs of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan, the TDB president, and the local MLA. It commended the state government and TDB for organizing annadanam (free food distribution) for Sabarimala pilgrims during the Mandalakala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Criticizing this action, the court remarked, “The Travancore Devaswom Board is not the owner of temples but a trustee tasked with managing them. Devotees visit temples for spiritual purposes, not to view pictures of political leaders or board members.”

The court noted that the Thuravoor temple serves as a resting point (edathavalam) for pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala, placing a responsibility on the TDB to focus on improving facilities for devotees. It further clarified that installing promotional boards is not the role of temple advisory committees.

Additionally, it warned against misusing temple funds, which are offerings from devotees, for activities unrelated to temple management.

The bench has directed the TDB and other concerned authorities to present their responses on the matter. It also instructed the TDB to disclose whether similar flex boards have been installed at other temples, especially those designated as halting points for pilgrims.

This judgment highlights the sanctity of temples and stresses the importance of maintaining their spiritual atmosphere. The court’s directive reinforces the principle that temples should remain spaces dedicated to worship and service to devotees, free from political promotions or distractions.

