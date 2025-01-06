Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Forest Office Vandalism Case: Court Sends Kerala MLA PV Anvar To Jail

Kerala’s Nilambur MLA, PV Anvar, has been remanded to Tavanoor jail following his arrest in a case involving the alleged vandalism of the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office.

Forest Office Vandalism Case: Court Sends Kerala MLA PV Anvar To Jail

Kerala’s Nilambur MLA, PV Anvar, has been remanded to Tavanoor jail following his arrest in a case involving the alleged vandalism of the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office.

The incident occurred during a protest staged by Anvar and his supporters in response to the death of a tribal man who had been fatally attacked by an elephant in the Karulai forest. The Nilambur magistrate has ordered 14 days of judicial custody for the legislator.

According to the police, Anvar and 11 of his associates have been charged under non-bailable sections for damaging public property and obstructing law enforcement officers in the discharge of their duties. The arrest followed a protest march led by Anvar, during which significant damage to government property was reported.

Police officials indicated that their initial attempt to detain Anvar was met with resistance, as a group of his supporters gathered outside his residence, blocking access and escalating tensions.

The tense standoff resulted in a heavy deployment of police personnel outside the MLA’s residence, following permission granted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker. Anvar was eventually taken into custody amid slogans raised by his supporters, who had assembled in large numbers to demonstrate their backing for the legislator.

Anvar’s relationship with the state government has been strained in recent years. Once aligned with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), he has grown increasingly critical of the administration, particularly Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In September 2024, Anvar leveled serious allegations against senior government officials, accusing them of engaging in illicit activities, including phone tapping and embezzlement of confiscated gold.

Specifically, Anvar claimed that P Sasi, the Chief Minister’s political secretary, and MR Ajith Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), were involved in unauthorized surveillance of ministers and journalists. He further accused MR Ajith Kumar and IPS officer Sujith Das S of misappropriating gold seized during law enforcement operations.

This arrest adds a new dimension to Anvar’s already contentious relationship with the state government, with political observers noting that his recent actions and allegations have heightened tensions. The outcome of the legal proceedings is likely to have significant political ramifications in Kerala, given the legislator’s history of vocal opposition to the ruling dispensation.

