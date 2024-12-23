Former Supreme Court Judge Justice V Ramasubramanian Appointed NHRC Chief

Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
In a significant development on Monday, former Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian was appointed as the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India. The post of NHRC chairperson had remained vacant since Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra completed his tenure on June 1, 2024.

The appointment was confirmed through a statement posted by the NHRC on X (formerly Twitter), which also announced the induction of two new members: Priyank Kanoongo, the former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and Dr. Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi (Retd.). The appointment of Justice V Ramasubramanian will take effect from the date he assumes office.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is tasked with protecting and promoting human rights in the country, ensuring that the government and public authorities are accountable in respecting fundamental rights. The vacant chairperson role had led to a period of uncertainty at the helm of this important institution.

Focus on Child Protection and Human Rights

As part of the new appointments, Priyank Kanoongo, who was the NCPCR chairperson before taking on his new role at NHRC, brings a wealth of experience in child protection laws and policies. During his tenure at the NCPCR, Kanoongo was known for his strong stance on child protection, particularly in cases involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors. His contributions in child rights advocacy are expected to play a vital role in his new capacity at NHRC.

Kanoongo shared his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities as a member of NHRC, building on his previous work in safeguarding children’s rights. “And now as a member of NHRC, I will try to fulfil the responsibilities expected of me,” Kanoongo told PTI, reinforcing his dedication to promoting human rights on a broader scale.

A New Era for NHRC

The appointment of Justice V Ramasubramanian as NHRC chairperson comes at a crucial time for the commission. With the chairperson’s role being central to the commission’s ability to address human rights violations across the country, the expectation is that Justice Ramasubramanian’s legal acumen and experience will provide the necessary leadership to steer the commission forward.

Justice Ramasubramanian, known for his distinguished career in the judiciary, will now oversee an institution that plays a critical role in ensuring the protection of human rights in India. His tenure promises to be pivotal in shaping the commission’s future work, especially in the realms of social justice and ensuring the rights of marginalized communities.

As the NHRC enters a new chapter with these appointments, there is a renewed focus on strengthening human rights protection in India, addressing grievances related to rights violations, and ensuring justice for all citizens.

With the recent changes, the NHRC’s leadership is poised to tackle some of the nation’s most pressing human rights challenges, reaffirming its role as a key institution in the defense of fundamental rights across the country.

