Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Four Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured in Car Accident Near Kerala’s Thiruvampadi

Two passengers suffered fractures, while another escaped with minor injuries. Authorities have initiated an inquiry, and further details are awaited.

Four Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured in Car Accident Near Kerala’s Thiruvampadi

Four pilgrims returning from the Sabarimala hill shrine were injured when the car they were traveling in lost control and rammed into a tree early on Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. near Thiruvampadi in Kerala.

The vehicle had five occupants at the time of the accident. Among the injured, two sustained fractures, while another escaped with minor injuries. All the injured have been admitted to KMCT Hospital in Mukkom for treatment.

The Thiruvampadi police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

This incident is the latest in a series of road mishaps involving Sabarimala pilgrims. In a recent accident, two devotees were killed and three, including children, were injured in a car-bus collision in Kollam. The increasing frequency of such accidents has raised concerns about the safety of Sabarimala pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season.

Authorities are urging pilgrims to exercise caution and adhere to road safety measures to avoid further tragedies.

(More details are awaited)

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

