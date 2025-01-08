Four Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured in Car Accident Near Kerala’s Thiruvampadi

Two passengers suffered fractures, while another escaped with minor injuries. Authorities have initiated an inquiry, and further details are awaited.

Four pilgrims returning from the Sabarimala hill shrine were injured when the car they were traveling in lost control and rammed into a tree early on Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. near Thiruvampadi in Kerala.

The vehicle had five occupants at the time of the accident. Among the injured, two sustained fractures, while another escaped with minor injuries. All the injured have been admitted to KMCT Hospital in Mukkom for treatment.

The Thiruvampadi police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

This incident is the latest in a series of road mishaps involving Sabarimala pilgrims. In a recent accident, two devotees were killed and three, including children, were injured in a car-bus collision in Kollam. The increasing frequency of such accidents has raised concerns about the safety of Sabarimala pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season.

Authorities are urging pilgrims to exercise caution and adhere to road safety measures to avoid further tragedies.



