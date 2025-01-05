Two Sabarimala Devotees Killed In Car-Bus Collision In Kerala’s Kollam, 3 Including Kids Injured

Two Sabarimala devotees, Saravanan and Shanmukhan Achari from Tamil Nadu, lost their lives in a tragic car-bus collision at Chadayamangalam in Kerala’s Kollam district.

In a tragic accident at Chadayamangalam in Kerala’s Kollam district, two Sabarimala devotees lost their lives, and three others, including children, sustained serious injuries. The mishap occurred when a car carrying devotees collided with a tourist bus. As per the report accident happened at 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Saravanan and 70-year-old Shanmukhan Achari from Radhapuram in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. Both were passengers in the ill-fated car, which was returning from Sabarimala after a pilgrimage. The Maharashtra-registered vehicle was completely destroyed in the collision, highlighting the severity of the impact.

The accident left three others, including two children, seriously injured. They were initially rushed to Kadakkal Taluk Hospital before being transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. While one victim succumbed to injuries on the spot, another died during treatment early this morning.

Eyewitness accounts of the incident conflict with initial conclusions drawn by authorities. While the bus driver claimed the car had come from the wrong direction, witnesses allege that the tourist bus was overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the car.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car’s driver may have dozed off at the wheel, though this is yet to be confirmed. The police and the motor vehicles department have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

This heart-wrenching incident has left families in grief and serves as a grim reminder of the need for road safety and caution during long journeys.

