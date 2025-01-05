Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives In Porbandar

An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie in Porbandar, Gujarat, killing all three crew members on board. The incident occurred despite recent safety upgrades to the fleet following prior accidents. Investigations into the technical issues are underway.

Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie at Porbandar’s Coast Guard Air Enclave on Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of three crew members, including two pilots.

The crash occurred around 12:10 pm during landing at the Porbandar airport. Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja confirmed the timing and location of the incident. According to Kamala Baug Police Station Inspector Rajesh Kanmiya, the crew members were pulled from the burning wreckage and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but all three succumbed to their injuries.

#Gujarat A tragic incident at Porbandar as an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed, resulting in the death of three personnel. Authorities have launched a swift rescue operation, & investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/3OVUAjPjGe — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) January 5, 2025

Technical Issues Lead to Disaster

Reports indicate that the helicopter experienced technical difficulties, which led to the crash. News agencies ANI and PTI highlighted that the Indian Coast Guard is investigating the incident to determine the precise cause.

This incident is especially concerning as it comes after significant safety upgrades were implemented on the ALH fleet, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). These upgrades were intended to improve the airworthiness of the fleet following a series of similar mishaps last year.

Past ALH Dhruv Accidents Raise Safety Concerns

The Dhruv helicopter has faced scrutiny over its safety record. In September 2024, an ALH Mk-III crashed into the Arabian Sea during a medical evacuation mission, prompting a temporary grounding of the fleet. Despite a thorough safety inspection focusing on flying controls and the transmission system, the fleet’s recurring issues remain under the spotlight.

During that mission, the helicopter had been instrumental in saving 67 lives during Gujarat’s cyclonic floods. However, it met with disaster while assisting a seriously injured crew member aboard the tanker Hari Leela.

Ongoing Investigation

The Indian Coast Guard operates a fleet of 16 ALH Dhruv helicopters. While these choppers have proven their utility during rescue missions, their safety record has been called into question. Further details on Sunday’s crash are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA Alleges 50,000 Cows Are Slaughtered Daily In Uttar Pradesh, Accuses Government Of Ignoring Issue