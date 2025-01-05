BJP MLA Alleges 50,000 Cows Are Slaughtered Daily In Uttar Pradesh, Accuses Government Of Ignoring Issue

Nand Kishore Gujar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Loni, Uttar Pradesh, made serious allegations against the state government on Saturday, claiming that 50,000 cows are being slaughtered every day in the state. The allegations have stirred controversy, with the MLA questioning whether Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is aware of this situation and the alleged corruption in the government machinery.

Allegations of Corruption and Cow Slaughter

During a press interaction in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujar accused government officials of siphoning off funds intended for the welfare of cows and engaging in widespread corruption. “Under our government, 50,000 cows are being slaughtered every day. These officers are eating into the money meant for the welfare of cows. This means there is loot everywhere,” Gujar stated, highlighting what he described as a systemic issue of corruption in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that the concerns of MLAs were being ignored, questioning whether Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was aware of the situation. Gujar further called for the matter to be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister and pointed to the role of the Chief Secretary in overseeing the affairs.

The Impact of Corruption on BJP’s Prospects

Gujar’s comments extended beyond the allegations of cow slaughter and corruption. He suggested that if strict action were taken against corrupt officials, the BJP could secure a significant number of seats in the next assembly elections, estimating that the party could win as many as 375 of the 403 seats. On the contrary, he warned that if the corruption issue was not addressed, many BJP candidates might struggle to retain their electoral support, with some potentially losing their deposits.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav seized on the controversy, sharing a video clip of Nand Kishore Gujar’s remarks on the social media platform X. Yadav claimed that the infighting within the BJP was compromising the public’s interests. He accused BJP leaders of engaging in a battle for control over corruption earnings, which had created a fractured and ineffective governance structure.

“The officers are baking their bread in the fire of this friction. The reason for this fight is the earnings from corruption, which everyone wants to monopolize,” said Yadav, emphasizing the ongoing issues within the ruling party.

Ashish Patel Faces Corruption Allegations

In a separate controversy, Uttar Pradesh’s Technical Education Minister, Ashish Patel, was accused of corruption by MLA Pallavi Patel from Sirathu. She alleged that Patel was involved in irregularities related to the appointment of department heads within the Technical Education Department. These claims added to the growing perception of corruption within the BJP government.

Ashish Patel, in response, denied the allegations and dismissed them as part of a “larger conspiracy.” He insisted that he would not step down from his position unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally removed him or asked him to resign.

Lynching Incident in Moradabad Over Cow Slaughter Suspicion

Meanwhile, a disturbing incident occurred in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old man was lynched by a mob on suspicion of cow slaughter. The victim, identified as Shahe Din, was severely beaten by the mob, resulting in significant injuries to his lungs and liver. Despite being rescued by the police and rushed to a private hospital, Shahe Din succumbed to his injuries after nearly 21 hours.

The attack took place early on the morning of December 30 at the Mandi Samiti premises in the Majhola police station jurisdiction. The victim was apprehended by the mob, who believed him to be involved in cow slaughter, and was later rescued by law enforcement officers. The incident has raised concerns over mob violence and the impact of cow slaughter suspicions on public safety in the state.

Growing Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

The recent allegations against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, including claims of widespread corruption, infighting within the ruling party, and disturbing incidents of mob violence, have sparked intense political debate. Nand Kishore Gujar’s claims about large-scale cow slaughter and the failure to address corruption have added to the growing discontent within the state. As Uttar Pradesh heads toward its next assembly elections, these issues could become key talking points, potentially influencing voter sentiment and the political landscape.

Read More : ‘The More Harmonious…’ Rahul Gandhi Responds On The Contrast Between BJP And Congress