French Naval Strike Group Joins India’s Varuna Exercise To Boost Maritime Security

The French Navy’s FNS Charles De Gaulle leads a strike group in joint naval exercises with India in the Indian Ocean. The Varuna exercise will boost maritime security and strengthen the India-France defense relationship. This bilateral training is a vital step in maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific.

The French Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, FNS Charles De Gaulle, along with its carrier strike group, is currently stationed in the Indian Ocean as part of Mission Clemenceau 25. This mission, focused on protecting France’s interests in the Indo-Pacific and contributing to European operations, includes a 42nd annual Varuna naval exercise conducted alongside the Indian Navy. The purpose of this bilateral exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two navies while preparing their crews to handle multi-environment threats — air, surface, and submarine — as part of a unified coalition.

The exercise aims to strengthen maritime security in the region, an area of growing concern with increasing global trade and naval activities. The collaboration between India and France highlights their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The Varuna exercise will see both nations engage in training exercises, including air and sea combat, designed to further cement their strategic partnership.

According to the French Embassy, the deployment of the carrier strike group and its associated vessels — including frigates, supply ships, and aircraft — is a testament to the French Navy’s dedication to promoting regional maritime security. The French Navy’s presence in the region also underscores its commitment to supporting its 1.5 million citizens residing on French territories in the Indo-Pacific, and protecting its exclusive economic zone, the second-largest in the world.

The French ships will make their way to Goa and Kochi from January 4, following which they will continue their mission in the region with a stopover for Exercise La Perouse in Indonesia, and further exercises in the Pacific Ocean. After strengthening India’s defense ties, the French Navy will continue with its ongoing operations, such as the European Union’s Atalanta operation, to combat piracy and drug trafficking, as well as the EU’s Aspides operation, to maintain the freedom of navigation in key waterways.

India and France share a strong military relationship, dating back to 1998, with numerous bilateral defense exercises like Shakti (land), Varuna (sea), and Garuda (air). The two countries have continued to bolster their defense cooperation over the years, with 16 port calls made by French warships in India since 2022. India also plays a significant role in French operations in the region, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), a forum led by India to enhance collective maritime security with 25 countries around the Indian Ocean.

As France’s strategic partner, India and France share mutual interests in tackling issues like illegal trafficking, illegal fishing, and pollution. The growing cooperation between both nations is expected to bring about more initiatives to enhance the safety of global shipping lanes and improve the security of the Indo-Pacific.

