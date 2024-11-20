Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gopal Rai Announces 50% Of Delhi Govt Employees To Work From Home Due To Air Pollution

In response to the worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that half of the staff in Delhi government offices will work from home

Gopal Rai Announces 50% Of Delhi Govt Employees To Work From Home Due To Air Pollution

In response to the worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that half of the staff in Delhi government offices will work from home. This decision is aimed at reducing the exposure to harmful pollution levels, which have reached alarming levels in the city.

Staggered Office Timings and Efforts to Tackle Pollution

Earlier, the Delhi government had introduced staggered office timings for both government offices and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Delhi government offices are now operating from 10 am to 6:30 pm, while MCD offices are set from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Severe Air Quality Threatens Public Health

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remains in the “severe-plus” category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 460 recorded on Tuesday. The AQI levels continue to remain above 400, which poses significant health risks. The city has experienced severe pollution for six out of the past seven days, with experts warning of both short-term and long-term health consequences for residents of all ages.

Stringent Measures Under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures include a ban on all construction activities and allowing schools to cancel classes for most students. Weather forecasters also indicated that Delhi would continue to suffer from poor air quality for at least the next three days due to weak surface winds.

Filed under

Delhi Air Pllution gopal rai work from home
Advertisement

Also Read

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox