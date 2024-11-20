Gopal Rai Announces 50% Of Delhi Govt Employees To Work From Home Due To Air Pollution

In response to the worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that half of the staff in Delhi government offices will work from home. This decision is aimed at reducing the exposure to harmful pollution levels, which have reached alarming levels in the city.

Staggered Office Timings and Efforts to Tackle Pollution

Earlier, the Delhi government had introduced staggered office timings for both government offices and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Delhi government offices are now operating from 10 am to 6:30 pm, while MCD offices are set from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Severe Air Quality Threatens Public Health

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remains in the “severe-plus” category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 460 recorded on Tuesday. The AQI levels continue to remain above 400, which poses significant health risks. The city has experienced severe pollution for six out of the past seven days, with experts warning of both short-term and long-term health consequences for residents of all ages.

Stringent Measures Under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures include a ban on all construction activities and allowing schools to cancel classes for most students. Weather forecasters also indicated that Delhi would continue to suffer from poor air quality for at least the next three days due to weak surface winds.