Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Supriya Sule Refutes BJP’s Cryptocurrency Scam Allegations

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has categorically denied allegations made by the BJP linking her to an alleged cryptocurrency scam. Sule stated that the audio clip presented as evidence by the BJP does not contain her voice and labeled the claims as baseless and fabricated.

Complaint Filed Against Fake Audio Clips

Speaking to the media after casting her vote in Baramati, Sule elaborated on her swift action upon learning about the allegations. “Yesterday, all these voice recordings were sent to me by the media. The first thing I did was to call the Commissioner of Pune and inform him that some fake videos were being circulated. I immediately filed a complaint with the cybercrime department. I want to clarify that all these voice notes and messages are lies and fake, and I have formally sent a notice to cybercrime,” she said.

Defamation Notice Issued to BJP Leader

Sule further revealed her decision to take legal action against BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who had made the allegations in a press conference. “After the BJP’s press conference, I contacted my lawyers, and this morning, I sent a criminal defamation notice to Sudhanshu Trivedi. These allegations are completely false, and I am determined to hold him accountable for them,” Sule asserted.

Open Challenge to Sudhanshu Trivedi

In a confident rebuttal, Sule issued a public challenge to Sudhanshu Trivedi. “I am ready to confront Sudhanshu Trivedi at any time, in any city, on any platform, or on any channel of his choice. I will go wherever he calls me, and I will respond to his questions and prove my innocence,” she said, highlighting her commitment to addressing the matter transparently.

Sule’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Maharashtra, as voting continues for the assembly elections. The Baramati MP has reiterated her stance against the allegations, emphasizing her readiness to face scrutiny and uphold her integrity.

Read More : Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Akshay Kumar, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Supriya Sule Among Early Voters 

