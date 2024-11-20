Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Akshay Kumar, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Supriya Sule Among Early Voters

The elections mark a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is vying for a strong comeback.

Polling for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra began today, November 20, with voting open until 6 PM. The elections mark a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is vying for a strong comeback.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. Over 150 constituencies are witnessing rebels from both the Mahayuti and MVA alliances, who are contesting against their respective parties’ official candidates. Also, elaborate security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth polling across the state.

Supriya Sule Casts Her Vote with Family

NCP leader Supriya Sule, along with her family, cast their votes and proudly displayed their inked fingers. The NCP has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while the NCP-SCP alliance has nominated Yugendra Pawar from Baramati, a high-profile constituency.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

After casting his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, “The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout.”

Actor Akshay Kumar Encourages Voters

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar exercised his franchise and urged citizens to do the same. Speaking after casting his vote, he said:

“The arrangements here are commendable, especially for senior citizens. Cleanliness has been well-maintained. I encourage everyone to come out and cast their vote.”

With a large voter base and intense competition, this election is pivotal for Maharashtra’s political future. The outcome will decide whether the ruling Mahayuti alliance retains power or the MVA alliance stages a comeback.

The results will be declared on November 23, setting the stage for the next chapter in Maharashtra’s governance.