Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Akshay Kumar, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Supriya Sule Among Early Voters

The elections mark a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is vying for a strong comeback.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Akshay Kumar, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das , Supriya Sule Among Early Voters

Polling for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra began today, November 20, with voting open until 6 PM. The elections mark a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is vying for a strong comeback.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. Over 150 constituencies are witnessing rebels from both the Mahayuti and MVA alliances, who are contesting against their respective parties’ official candidates. Also, elaborate security measures have been put in place to ensure smooth polling across the state.

Supriya Sule Casts Her Vote with Family

NCP leader Supriya Sule, along with her family, cast their votes and proudly displayed their inked fingers. The NCP has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while the NCP-SCP alliance has nominated Yugendra Pawar from Baramati, a high-profile constituency.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

After casting his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, “The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout.”

Actor Akshay Kumar Encourages Voters

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar exercised his franchise and urged citizens to do the same. Speaking after casting his vote, he said:
“The arrangements here are commendable, especially for senior citizens. Cleanliness has been well-maintained. I encourage everyone to come out and cast their vote.”

With a large voter base and intense competition, this election is pivotal for Maharashtra’s political future. The outcome will decide whether the ruling Mahayuti alliance retains power or the MVA alliance stages a comeback.

The results will be declared on November 23, setting the stage for the next chapter in Maharashtra’s governance.

Filed under

akshay kumar MAHARASHTRA ELECTION 2024 Supriya Sule
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox