Monday, November 18, 2024
GRAP-4 Restrictions: All classes Except 10 And 12 To Go Online In Delhi Schools

With schools moving to online learning and offices restricting attendance, residents of Delhi can expect significant disruptions in daily routines as the city grapples with its most severe pollution crisis in recent years.

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates, the Delhi government has announced the suspension of physical classes for most students, in line with the implementation of Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Starting Monday, all students except those in Classes 10 and 12 will shift to online classes until further notice.

The decision follows a sharp decline in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reaching hazardous levels. By 4 PM on Sunday, the AQI hit 441, escalating to 457 by 7 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-IV of the GRAP, marking a “Severe” air quality condition for the region.

GRAP-4 Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution
Stage-IV of the GRAP triggers a set of urgent measures aimed at combating the hazardous pollution levels. The eight-point action plan under Stage-IV includes:

  • Ban on Non-Essential Trucks: Non-essential trucks will be banned from entering Delhi, with exceptions made only for those carrying essential goods or services.
  • Online Classes for Students: Schools will conduct online classes for students in Grades VI-IX and XI. Physical classes will continue only for students in Classes 10 and 12.
  • Workplace Attendance Limits: Offices in Delhi are urged to reduce attendance to 50%, with employees encouraged to work from home. This measure may also apply to central government offices.
  • Closure of Colleges and Non-Essential Businesses: Colleges, universities, and non-essential businesses are advised to remain closed to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.
  • Odd-Even Vehicle Policy (Under Consideration): Authorities are considering the implementation of an odd-even vehicle scheme to limit traffic and further reduce air pollution.

Health Advisory: Stay Indoors to Avoid Health Risks
With air quality at hazardous levels, vulnerable groups—including children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions—are strongly advised to stay indoors. Delhi’s administration has urged residents to take precautions and limit outdoor activities as much as possible to prevent health risks associated with the toxic air.

Why GRAP-4 Was Activated
The CAQM’s decision to implement Stage-IV of GRAP was triggered by the rapidly deteriorating air quality, which surpassed the 450-mark on the AQI scale, categorizing it as “Severe.” The GRAP measures are designed to reduce pollution levels and minimize public health risks in such extreme conditions.

Looking Ahead: Impact on Daily Life in Delhi
With schools moving to online learning and offices restricting attendance, residents of Delhi can expect significant disruptions in daily routines as the city grapples with its most severe pollution crisis in recent years. However, authorities are hopeful that these measures will help mitigate the pollution spike and protect public health.

DELHI ONLINE SCHOOL CLASESS GRAP 4 ONLINE CLASESS pollution POOR AQI
