Grenade Attack In Srinagar Injures Nine Civilians

On Sunday, a grenade attack in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in injuries to at least nine civilians. The explosion occurred at the bustling Sunday market near the Tourist Reception Centre, a popular area frequented by locals and tourists alike. Following the blast, the injured individuals were promptly taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) for medical treatment.

Witnesses reported that the explosion created a scene of chaos and panic, with shoppers fleeing for safety amidst the confusion. “The injured include eight men and one woman. All are so far stable,” Dr. Tasneem Showkat, the medical superintendent of SMHS, confirmed. The swift response of medical teams ensured that the victims received the necessary care in a timely manner.

Security Forces Mobilized

In the aftermath of the attack, police and paramilitary forces were quickly dispatched to the scene. Their immediate focus was on evacuating the injured and launching a search operation to track down the perpetrators. The presence of security forces in the area aimed to restore a sense of safety and security among the public, who were understandably shaken by the incident.

The grenade attack underscores ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, a region that has experienced a resurgence of violence in recent months. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and are looking into possible links to terrorist groups operating in the region.

Recent Terror Activity in the Region

The grenade assault occurred just one day after security forces neutralized a prominent terrorist associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This individual, identified as Usman, was described as a key figure in the organization. “Security forces have killed a terrorist, who has been identified as Usman. He was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and four security personnel have been injured. He is a foreign terrorist and his role and involvement in the murder of Inspector Masroor has come to light, and further investigation is being done in this regard,” stated Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi.

Usman was also reported to be closely linked to Sajad Gul, the commander of the Resistance Front (TRF), which is thought to serve as a proxy for the LeT. This recent development highlights the ongoing conflict in the region, where security forces are engaged in continuous efforts to combat terrorism.

Encounters and Ongoing Operations

In addition to the grenade attack, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed two significant encounters on Saturday—one in Srinagar’s Khanyar area and another in Halkan Gali, Anantnag. During the encounter in Srinagar, Lashkar commander Usman was killed, while two terrorists were neutralized in the Anantnag operation. This marked a notable moment, as it was the first encounter in Srinagar in over two years, the last occurring in September 2022 at Nowgam, where two local terrorists from Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) were killed.

The recent surge in violence and the strategic importance of these encounters demonstrate the complexities of maintaining security in the region. As investigations continue into both the grenade attack and the recent encounters, the authorities remain on high alert, striving to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in Jammu and Kashmir.

