‘Wayanad Acknowledged Rahul Gandhi’s Battle For Truth’ : Priyanka Gandhi

In a stirring address at an election rally in Mananthavady, Wayanad, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized that the people of Wayanad alone recognized her brother, Rahul Gandhi’s, unwavering commitment to truth. She stated, “When a major campaign was unleashed against my brother, it was you who understood that he was fighting for the truth and right.” Her remarks reflect a broader message aimed at rallying local support ahead of the upcoming bypolls.

Rahul Gandhi’s Presence Strengthens Campaign

Rahul Gandhi joined Priyanka on the campaign trail, underscoring the unity and resolve of the Congress party in this electoral battle. Priyanka’s decision to contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls comes after Rahul vacated the seat, having won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This strategic move aims to maintain the Congress’s presence in the region while allowing Priyanka to step into the political arena.

Addressing Key Local Concerns

During her speech, Priyanka highlighted the critical issues facing the Wayanad constituency. She praised Rahul’s efforts to enhance the facilities at Wayanad Medical College, acknowledging that while some improvements have been made, more work is needed to meet the community’s healthcare needs. “We need to ensure that the facilities are up to standard,” she stressed, adding that addressing job shortages in the area is a priority.

Priyanka also promised that new infrastructure, such as roads, would be developed to improve connectivity in the region. Additionally, she assured residents that the Congress party would take significant measures to tackle human-animal conflicts that have been troubling local communities. “These are pressing issues, and I will fight for solutions,” she affirmed.

Critique of the Central Government’s Policies

Taking a critical stance against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka argued that the current administration prioritizes the interests of wealthy businessmen over the welfare of the people. “PM Modi’s government works only for his extremely rich businessmen. His objective is not to provide better health services, better standards of living, or job opportunities,” she claimed. “His only aim is to continue to stay in power, and what are those means? Those means are dividing you, spreading anger, spreading hatred amongst you.”

She further accused the government of seizing land and resources, stating, “He is taking land and ports away from you and giving them to businessmen.” This strong rhetoric aims to connect with the electorate’s frustrations and galvanize support for the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi’s Endorsement of Priyanka

During the rally, Rahul Gandhi also spoke to the crowd, expressing his confidence that Priyanka would be the “best possible MP” for the constituency. His endorsement not only reinforces Priyanka’s candidacy but also aims to solidify the Congress’s position in a region critical to their electoral strategy.

Upcoming Electoral Battle

As the Wayanad bypolls approach, Priyanka Gandhi faces a competitive race against BJP’s Navya Haridas and senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sathyan Mokeri, who is fielded as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. The voting for this crucial election is set to take place on November 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. The outcome will be pivotal for the Congress party’s foothold in Kerala and its broader strategy in national politics.

With a focus on local issues and a strong critique of the central government’s approach, Priyanka Gandhi aims to rally the voters of Wayanad and secure a victory that could shape her political career moving forward.

