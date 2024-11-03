Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Delhi’s AQI Shows Slight Improvement But Still Remains Very Poor

Delhi's air quality shows slight improvement but remains in the "very poor" category; strong winds offer temporary relief amid ongoing pollution concerns.

Delhi’s AQI Shows Slight Improvement But Still Remains Very Poor

Delhi’s residents experienced a slight respite from post-Diwali pollution due to strong surface winds, but the air quality still falls within the “very poor” category. As of Saturday afternoon, the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 316, an improvement from 339 the previous day. However, forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) indicate that this trend may not last, as air quality is expected to remain poor at least until Tuesday.

The AQI hovered around 354 by Saturday night, highlighting a concerning trend as pollution levels began to rise again. A comparison with the AQI before the Diwali festivities began shows an initial reading of 328, which steadily worsened after the celebrations commenced, reaching 362 by 9 am on Friday.

Factors Behind Air Quality Fluctuations

The marginal improvement in air quality can be attributed to consistent wind patterns that aided in dispersing pollutants. Wind speeds ranged from 10-15 km/h, providing temporary relief by diluting the concentration of harmful particles in the air. However, meteorologists predict that these winds will calm starting Sunday, allowing local pollutants to accumulate once more.

According to Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Meteorology, the respite from pollution may be short-lived. “While the winds are helping now, we anticipate calmer conditions beginning Sunday, which will lead to a rise in pollution levels again,” he explained. Palawat also noted that wind directions are expected to shift from northwesterlies to calmer southeasterlies, further complicating the air quality situation.

Temperature Trends and Future Predictions

Accompanying the air quality fluctuations, Delhi recorded a slight decrease in minimum temperatures, settling at 17.1 degrees Celsius, which is still above normal. The maximum temperature remained stable at 33.9 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that these temperature ranges will persist in the coming week, with minimums expected between 16-17°C and maximums oscillating between 32°C and 33°C.

Health Implications and Ongoing Concerns

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies air quality using a scale where an AQI of 0-50 is deemed “good” and anything above 400 is categorized as “severe.” With Delhi’s current AQI levels firmly in the “very poor” range, health experts warn of the potential impacts, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

The ongoing challenges of air quality in Delhi underscore the need for long-term solutions, including the implementation of stricter regulations on emissions and enhanced green cover. As discussions on air quality continue, it remains crucial for residents to stay informed and take precautions, especially on days when pollution levels are particularly high.

As Delhi navigates the immediate aftermath of Diwali celebrations and grapples with air quality issues, the outlook suggests a continued struggle against pollution. While the strong winds have temporarily provided relief, the city’s air quality remains a pressing concern, demanding both immediate action and long-term strategies to protect public health.

