Friday, January 10, 2025
we-woman
Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Diwas, is celebrated annually on January 10th to honor and promote the Hindi language globally.

Happy World Hindi Day, Know Its Origin And Its Significance

World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Diwas, is celebrated annually on January 10th to honor and promote the Hindi language globally. This day commemorates the significance of Hindi as one of the most widely spoken languages in the world and recognizes its contribution to global culture and communication.

Origins of World Hindi Day

The roots of World Hindi Day trace back to **January 10, 1975**, when the **first-ever World Hindi Conference** was organized in **Nagpur, Maharashtra, India**. This conference brought together linguistic scholars, cultural enthusiasts, and representatives from across the globe to discuss and deliberate on the global promotion of Hindi.

The conference marked a pivotal moment in elevating the status of Hindi on the world stage. Subsequently, the idea of celebrating a dedicated day to Hindi language and culture gained momentum, particularly as a way to connect Hindi-speaking communities worldwide.

Formal Declaration

In 2006, the then Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, formally declared January 10th as World Hindi Day to celebrate the global prominence of the language. Since then, this day has been observed annually to promote Hindi internationally and to encourage its use as a language of diplomacy, communication, and culture.

Purpose and Significance

World Hindi Day serves several purposes:
1. Promotion of Hindi Worldwide: The day is aimed at increasing awareness about Hindi as an important language that bridges cultural and linguistic gaps.
2. Cultural Unity: By celebrating Hindi, the day highlights India’s rich linguistic heritage and promotes unity in diversity.
3. Encouraging Hindi in Global Communication: Efforts are made to promote the use of Hindi in international forums and organizations.

It is important to note that World Hindi Day is distinct from Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated on September 14th. Hindi Diwas marks the day in 1949 when Hindi was adopted as one of the official languages of India. World Hindi Day, on the other hand, focuses on promoting the language on a global scale.

Furthermore, the day has encouraged greater use of Hindi in digital platforms and global communication. As technology advances, Hindi is increasingly being integrated into websites, apps, and translation tools, making it accessible to a larger audience.

Also Read: Did Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators Vote In Indian Elections?

Happy World Hindi Day Know Its Origin And Its Significance

