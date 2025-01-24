Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Honoring India’s Brave: Gallantry Awardees At the 76th Republic Day

Gallantry awards in India are bestowed to acknowledge acts of bravery and sacrifice by members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and civilians.

Honoring India’s Brave: Gallantry Awardees At the 76th Republic Day

Gallantry awards are bestowed to acknowledge acts of bravery and sacrifice by members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, civilians.


As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, the nation takes pride in honoring the valiant individuals who have demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication. The President of India has approved a series of gallantry awards to recognize these heroes for their outstanding service.

Understanding Gallantry Awards

Gallantry awards in India are bestowed to acknowledge acts of bravery and sacrifice by members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and civilians. These awards are categorized based on the nature of the act—whether in the face of the enemy or otherwise—and include:

  • Param Vir Chakra: Awarded for the most conspicuous bravery or self-sacrifice in the presence of the enemy.
  • Maha Vir Chakra: For acts of extraordinary gallantry in the presence of the enemy.
  • Vir Chakra: For acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy.
  • Ashoka Chakra: For the most conspicuous bravery or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.
  • Kirti Chakra: For conspicuous gallantry away from the battlefield.
  • Shaurya Chakra: For gallantry away from the battlefield.

Highlights of the 76th Republic Day Gallantry Awards

On this Republic Day, the President has approved a total of 80 gallantry awards, which include:

  • Kirti Chakra: 6 awards, with 3 posthumous.
  • Shaurya Chakra: 16 awards, with 2 posthumous.
  • Sena Medal (Gallantry): 53 awards, with 7 posthumous.
  • Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry): 1 award.
  • Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry): 4 awards.

Kirti Chakra Awardees

The Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, has been conferred upon the following individuals:

  1. Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of the 21st Battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).
  2. Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from the 4th Battalion, Sikh Regiment.
  3. Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav of the 21st Battalion, Mahar Regiment.
  4. Captain Anshuman Singh from the 26th Battalion, Punjab Regiment (Army Medical Corps).
  5. Havildar Abdul Majid of the 9th Battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).
  6. Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles.

Shaurya Chakra Awardees

The Shaurya Chakra, the third-highest peacetime gallantry award, has been awarded to:

  1. Major Maneo Francis of the 21st Battalion, Parachute Regiment.
  2. Major Amandeep Jakhar from the 4th Battalion, Sikh Regiment.
  3. Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment.
  4. Havildar Sanjay Kumar from the 9th Assam Rifles.
  5. Parshotam Kumar (civilian) associated with the Rashtriya Rifles.
  6. Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera of the Indian Navy.
  7. Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot) of the Indian Air Force.
  8. Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot) of the Indian Air Force.
  9. Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
  10. Mohan Lal from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
  11. Amit Raina from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
  12. Faroz Ahmad Dar from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
  13. Varun Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
  14. Captain M.V. Pranjal of the 63rd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles.
  15. Rifleman Alok Rao of the 18th Assam Rifles.

Recognizing Distinguished Service

In addition to the gallantry awards, the President has approved 311 defense decorations to honor the distinguished service of armed forces personnel and other individuals. These decorations include:

  • Param Vishisht Seva Medal: For distinguished service of the most exceptional order.
  • Ati Vishisht Seva Medal: For distinguished service of an exceptional order.
  • Vishisht Seva Medal: For distinguished service of a high order.
  • Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal: For distinguished service of the most exceptional order during war or conflict.
  • Uttam Yudh Seva Medal: For distinguished service of an exceptional order during war or conflict.
  • Yudh Seva Medal: For distinguished service of a high order during war or conflict.
  • Sena Medal (Distinguished Service): For both courageous acts and devotion to duty.

Honoring the Brave

The gallantry and distinguished service awards announced on Republic Day serve as a testament to the bravery, dedication, and selflessness of India’s armed forces and civilians. As the nation celebrates its 76th Republic Day, it salutes these heroes who have gone above and beyond in their service to the country.

Filed under

76th Republic Day

